BWW Review: HUNDRED DAYS at the Adrienne Arsht Center

I dare you not to fall in love with Abigail Bengson. With her wild curls, quirky humor, pristine white jeweled dress and cowboy boats she stood on the stage and a light shined from inside her. As she sang, sometimes the sweetest sounds and other times wails of grief, she was mesmerizing. The only thing I was more captivated by then Abigail was Abigail and Shaun's love story. HUNDRED DAYS is the real life courtship of The Bengsons who married after three weeks of meeting each other and the rest is history. Although their love story is unconventional, the whirled wind romance felt relatable to anyone that has ever found their "person".

I love it. How could I not? It was part music, performance art and theatre. Abigail was like a punk-rock goddess. And if I closed my eyes, I can sometimes hear Alanis Morissette. (Need I say more!) HUNDRED DAYS is the uncensored and exhilarating true story about embracing uncertainty, taking a leap, and loving as if you only had 100 days to live. With magnetic chemistry and anthemic folk-punk music, creators and stars Abigail and Shaun Bengson explore a fundamental question: how do we make the most of the time that we have?

Shaun and Abigail's love story crept sweetly in our ears and slowly into our hearts. My favorite songs were the title song, Hundred Days, and Three Legged Dog. Hundred Days is a beautifully written song with music that will be hard to forget. If Hundred Days is the ying then Three Legged Dog is its Yang. Three Legged Dog is an intense soul shaking song. I ran home and bought the album HUNDRED DAYS on itunes and I haven't stopped humming the lyrics since then.

But I would be remiss if I didn't mention the others in their band. Their family band was filled with some of the most beautiful voices and talented artist. I only have one complaint, the sound. Although the additional singer's microphones were seamless, both Abigail's and Shaun's mics were too low and sometimes drowned out by the live band. The good thing is that really is my only complaint and I would go watch them again in a heartbeat. It was THAT good.

HUNDRED DAYS was written by The Bengsons and Sarah Gancher, Music & Lyrics by The Bengsons, Directed by Anne Kauffman, Movement Direction by Sonya Tayeh. It was the 2018 Lucille Lortel & Drama League Nominee for Outstanding Musical.

HUNDRED DAYS will be playing at the Arsht Center's Carnival Studio Theatre April 10-21, 2019.

For more information on tickets go to https://www.arshtcenter.org/Tickets/Calendar/2018-2019-Season/Theater-Up-Close/Hundred-Days/?performanceNumber=26519





