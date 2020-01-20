BWW Review: AMERICAN SON at the Adrienne Arsht Center

AMERICAN SON is masterfully written and has a relevant topic. It's a story that we should be discussing. With the Black Lives Matter movement, it is the perfect time to discuss implicit bias. It is time we shine the light on stereotypes based on learned associations between particular social categories, such as race and/or gender.

AMERICAN SON is set in the middle of the night at a South Florida police station where two parents search for their missing African American teenage son. It is a transfixing tale of two people caught in our national divide, with their worst fears hanging in the balance.

The broadway production of AMERICAN SON had a wildly successful run and even became a NetFlix movie.

Yet, Zoetic Stage's AMERICAN SON lacks the fever pitch and "sit at the edge of your seat" this play requires.

The acting felt contrived. Some roles felt like caricatures. The relationship between the characters didn't have the weight the play demands.

Simple moments were lost in the direction. It felt as if the tension in the play was at odds with the text. Subtle moments were missing. It was difficult to forgive times when the actors were not talking to each other but at each other.

Even with the faults in this version, Zoetic Stage's AMERICAN SON can resonate with its audience because there is an urgency to tell this story now. Many people in our society are making an effort to be more culturally responsible and this play is a vehicle to discuss, learn and debate.

