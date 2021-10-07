BWW Previews: 2 GUYS & A DOLL DO BROADWAY at Delray Beach Playhouse/Mizner Park Cultural Arts Center

Cabaret veteran, actress, singer, comedian and storyteller Sharon Ruben will bring her "Broadway Journey through life" production, 2 Guys and a Doll Do Broadway to the Delray Beach Playhouse and the Mizner Park Cultural Center on November 2nd, 3rd, and 4th. Joining her on stage will be two of South Florida's top talents, actor/director Jonathan Van Dyke, and actor/cabaret artist Michael Scott Ross.

Conceived and written by Ruben and Music Director Bill Magaliff, 2 Guys and a Doll is a fast- paced celebration of the many aspects of life - "It's about everyone's story - from childhood to young love to marriage, divorce, turning points, the golden years - using the music of 'the Great White Way' to illustrate the art and relevance of the Broadway song," Ruben explains. She relates stories of her life on stage and off - and with over 30 years 'in the business', she has stories to tell.

Music, and musical theatre is Ruben's deep and abiding love and has been 'forever'. "When I was 5, I entertained in a hula skirt on a stage with a band in the Catskill Mountains," she says. "I share in my show how a physical limitation, which happened to me when I was four years old and contracted polio, and couldn't raise my right arm, couldn't stop me from communicating with people through song and dance and humor. How fortunate I am that I have done what I love all my life, and even more, that I am still doing it."

A graduate of the Julliard School of Music, Sharon has performed at Radio City Music Hall as a principal vocalist, sung "The Star Spangled Banner" for the Knicks and the Rangers at Madison Square Garden, entertained at Feinstein's 54 Below, and at many other venues and cabaret rooms in New York and beyond. She has also appeared in numerous musicals including Hal Prince's Fiddler on The Roof, Kiss Me Kate, Oklahoma, and Carousel with Howard Keel.



The 2 Guys joining Sharon on stage are musical theatre performers Jonathan Van Dyke and Michael Scott Ross - both of whom are well known to South Florida audiences. The show's music director Bobby Peaco will be at the piano.

2 Guys & a Doll Do Broadway will run for two performances at the Delray Beach Playhouse on Tuesday November 2nd and Wednesday November 3rd, and at the Mizner Park Cultural Center in Boca Raton on Thursday, November 4th. Tickets for these performances range from $34 to $44, and can be purchased online at https://miznerparkculturalcenter.com and https://delraybeachplayhouse.com.

Masks must be worn in order to attend.

All patrons must be vaccinated.

The Delray Beach Playhouse is located at 950 NW 9th Street, in Delray Beach (33444).

The Mizner Park Cultural Arts Center is located at 201 Plaza Real, in Boca Raton (33432)

Sharon and her Guys will also perform at the Herb Skolnick Cultural Center in Pompano Beach on November 10th.

2 Guys & a Doll Do Broadway performance dates, times, and locations :

2 Guys & a Doll Do Broadway

Tuesday, November 2 at 12:30 pm

Wednesday, November 3 at 12:30 pm

Tickets: $44

For tickets:

https://delraybeachplayhouse.com/performance/2-guys-a-doll-do-broadway/2021-11-02/

Call 844-272-1281

Delray Beach Playhouse

950 NW 9th Street

Delray Beach, FL 33444

2 Guys & a Doll Do Broadway

Thursday, November 4 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $34/$44

For tickets:

https://miznerparkculturalcenter.com/events/2-guys-a-doll-do-broadway/

Call 844-672-2849

Mizner Park Cultural Center

201 Plaza Real, 2nd Floor

Boca Raton, FL 33432



2 Guys & a Doll Do Broadway

Wednesday, November 10 at 7:30 pm

For tickets:

https://parks.pompanobeachfl.gov/programs/2-guys-and-a-doll-do-broadway-sharon-ruben-story

Call: 954-786-4590

Herb Skolnick Cultural Arts Center

800 SW 36th Avenue

Pompano Beach, FL 33069