BWW Feature: AUDITIONS FOR KING OF CATS SEASON SHOWS at MNM Theatre Company/King Of Cats

King of Cats is the new TYA (Theatre for Young Audiences)/Outreach theatre arm of

MNM Theatre Company.

All the productions listed below will be family friendly.

All four shows in the season will have daytime rehearsals, daytime shows, and weekend/occasional night performances.

Season Audition Dates

August 17th and 18th, 2021

10am - 6pm

Awaken Callback - August 19th, 2021

Romeo and Juliet Callback - August 20th, 2021

Treasure Island Callback - August 21st, 2021

Robin Hood Callback - August 22nd, 2021

Contract

Non-union

Weekly paid position

Appointments

To schedule an audition appointment, please email kingofcatstheatre@gmail.com. You must schedule an appointment in order to audition. No walk ins will be considered.

Please let us know what date and time you would like to audition (within the framework of an hour) in your email so we can schedule you accordingly.

No video submissions will be accepted at this time as we are only looking for local actors.

Please email kingofcatstheatre@gmail.com if you have any questions.

Preparation

If you would like to be considered for the straight plays (Robin Hood, Treasure Island, and Romeo and Juliet) please prepare one classical monologue and one contemporary monologue. If you would like to be considered for the musical and the straight plays, please prepare 16 bars of a song and a 2 minute or less monologue.

Inclusion

MNM Theatre Company and King of Cats Theatre Company are both committed to diversity and maintain a policy of equal employment opportunities designed to promote a positive model of inclusion. As such, we deeply encourage actors of all ethnicities, gender identities, non-gender conformity, transgender, and age, as well as performers of all abilities to audition.

Safety Protocols

You MUST show proof of vaccination completion in order to audition. Masks will be optional (as per government directive), and actors will be allowed to audition with or without masks.

Audition Location

MNM Theatre Company Studios 100 NW 11th St.

Boca Raton, FL. 33432

Personnel

Marcie Gorman (producer/MNM Artistic Director),

Devin Tupler (King of Cats Artistic Director/ Treasure Island Director),

Seth Trucks (Robin Hood Director),

Samantha Kaufman (Romeo and Juliet Director), |

David Rigano (Awaken Director), Paul Rigano (Awaken Musical Director).

Shows and Character Breakdown:

The Robin Hood: How a Hero Came to Be! by Robyn Brenner (World Premiere)

Rehearsals to begin October 12th, 2021.

Robin Hood will run from October 26th - November 14th; tour locations in Miami/Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties.

Seeking:

Robin Hood - Male, Any Ethnicity, 20s. The protagonist of our show. Starts off as a privileged, self-centered, easily angered "Frat boy" type and evolves over the course of the play to become a true hero. Has multiple major fight sequences so stage combat experience is a plus and has a parody duet so singing ability is also a plus. PRINCIPAL

Maid Marian - Female, Any Ethnicity, 20s. The moral compass of our play. She hides her fiery passion for doing what's right behind "proper" language and court manners. Her need to do what's right is what pushes Robin into being the hero we all know and love. Has a parody duet so singing ability is a plus. PRINCIPAL.

Allan-a-Dale - Any Gender, Any Ethnicity, Any Age. The narrator to our story. A balladeer who regularly breaks the fourth wall and talks directly to the audience like a genie from Aladdin. Actors are encouraged to bring their own voice and personality to the role. Role requires the actor to monologue to the audience for long amounts of time so the ability to hold their attention alone on stage is important. Role is involved in 3 major fight sequences, so stage combat experience is preferred. Character sings and plays some form of stringed instrument so ability to sing is needed and ability to play an instrument is preferred. PRINCIPAL

Sheriff of Nottingham - Male, Any Ethnicity, 30s - 50s. The villain to our show. He walks the fine line between so bad he is funny and just straight up evil. He is egotistical, rude, cruel, and uncaring. He is prone to word play and temper tantrums. He fights in every major conflict in the show, so stage combat experience is preferred. PRINCIPAL

Little John - Male, Any Ethnicity, 30s-50s, at least 6 foot and built like a Lumberjack!!! Little John is the large and in charge leader of the Merry Men. He is kind but masculine and a true leader. He desperately loved his wife Lilian and is trying to truly help the people of Sherwood. He is almost every single scene in the show so stage combat experience is preferred. PRINCIPAL

Friar Tuck - Male, Any Ethnicity, Any Age. The kind, sweet hearted religious leader of the Merry Men. He is not very bright but he is incredibly kind. The softest of the merry men, he just wants to make the world a better place. He is in a lot of the fight scenes so stage combat experience is preferred.

Lillian - Female, Any Ethnicity, 30s - 50s. The warm yet strong wife of Little John. He may be the official leader of the Merry Men, but he (and they) does not function without her calm and kind leadership. The actress must have the ability to hold the audience's attention during the show's only long dramatic monologue. Some combat scenes may be needed so stage CMs the experience would be preferred. PRINCIPAL.

William Scarlett - Any Gender, Any Ethnicity, Any Age. The "dumb" merry man. He/she wants to be the leader after Little John's active so bad but unfortunately just does not have the skills in any regard. He has a good heart though. He is just not a bright military tactician. Stage combat training preferred.

Sheriff's Guard - Any Gender, Any Ethnicity, Any Age. The Sheriff's lackey with an attitude. He/she does not really like the Sheriff. He/she does not really like the Prince. He/she thinks most of what goes on around him/her is dumb. He/she is TRULY the comedic relief in some rough scenes. He/she is in almost all the fight scenes, so stage combat training is preferred.

Treasure Island by Luis Roberto Herrera (World Premiere)

Rehearsals to begin December 28th, 2021.

Treasure Island will run from January 11th - February 4th, 2022; tour locations in Miami/Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties.

Seeking:

Jim Hawkins - Offer Out (understudies/ replacements may be considered)

Billy Bones/ Long John Silver - Male, Any Ethnicity, 40s-50s. Billy Bones is an elderly retired pirate who has become a surrogate father for Jim. He is kind and boisterous. Long John Silver on the other hand is one of the most famous and most complex characters in literature. Because the show is through Jim's young eyes, we see Silver almost on extremes. When we first meet him, he is the hero Jim has been waiting for and the father he never had. He is warm, brave, kind, and basically a sailor-superhero cross. When Jim finds out that Silver is a pirate and has actually been planning a mutiny, it's like a flip switched and he becomes the most stereotypical evil pirate ever; bloodthirsty, savage, and heartless. The last third of the show, Silver finds a middle ground, a gray area. He becomes a real person. He is not a villain but he is not a hero. He truly DOES care about Jim, but he is a pirate, and he is willing to hurt people for gold. The role is also incredibly physical as the actor will be on a peg leg appendage the whole show (even during the fights). As he is in all of the fight scenes, stage combat training is preferred. PRINCIPAL

Jim's Mother/ Tom/Ben Gun - Female, Any Ethnicity, Late 20s - 40s. Jim's mother is the harried innkeeper of the BenBow Inn. She just wants a better life for her son. Tom is a sailor on the ship who's the only low-level sailor who isn't a pirate. She's loyal to the captain and kind to Jim. The important character in the track is Ben Gun. Gun is an ex-pirate who got abandoned on Treasure Island. While she was alone, she completely lost her mind. Now she mostly speaks in Bible quotes. When she doesn't speak in random Bible quotes, she's shouting random things. The trick of this character will be finding the balance between crazy wild woman and likability. Stage combat experience preferred PRINCIPAL

Black Dog/ Israel Hands - Any Gender, Any Ethnicity, Any Age. Black Dog is the mysterious pirate who shows up in the beginning of the show to fight Billy Bones. Israel Hands is the aggressive, cruel pirate who has it out for anyone and everyone who stands in the way of him/her getting the treasure. Stage combat experience preferred.

Dr. Livesey - Male, Any Ethnicity, Any Age. The doctor is a calm, cool man who gets wrapped up in the idea of an adventure and a secret treasure. Stage combat experience preferred. PRINCIPAL

Squire Trelawney - Male, Any Ethnicity, Any Age. The Squire is a bumbling, fun loving scatterbrain. His incompetence is how the pirate crew is hired. He is a kind and good man, just a dumb one. Stage combat experience preferred. PRINCIPAL

Captain Smollett - Any Gender, Any Ethnicity, Any Age. The confident captain of the Hispaniola (the ship). He/she runs a tight ship and cracks the whip on her sailors but is a good person with a good heart. Stage combat experience preferred. PRINCIPAL

Grey - Any Gender, Any Ethnicity, Any Age. The bloodthirsty aggressive sailor who became a pirate as an excuse to hurt people. Stage company experience preferred.

Joeb - Male, Any Ethnicity, Any Age. He is the lovable Giant. Imagine if Baymax from big hero 6 got hired to be a bloodthirsty pirate. He doesn't quite understand the world around him enough to get what is going on but he is just trying to be helpful. Very reminiscent of Fezzig from Princess Bride. Obviously looking for a larger sized man (height and possibly weight). Stage combat experience is a plus.

Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare (new adaptation with modern music and classical language)

Rehearsals to begin January 25th, 2022.

Romeo and Juliet will run from February 8th - April 10th; tour locations in Miami/Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties.

Juliet - cast

Seeking:

Romeo - Male, Any Ethnicity, 18+ to play late teens to early 20s. Romeo is intelligent and sensitive. Though impulsive and immature, his idealism and passion make him an extremely likable character. He lives in the middle of a violent feud between his family and the Capulets, but he is not at all interested in violence. He has one of the biggest arcs in the show. The audience watches him start off in puppy love, emotionally experience the highest highs in the production and the lowest lows. Stage combat experience preferred. PRINCIPAL

Tybalt - Any Gender, Any Ethnicity, 20s. Tybalt is extremely feisty and enjoys the conflict between the Montagues and his family. He/She is strong-willed, argumentative, passionate and loyal. He/she honestly thinks that they're right in every choice they're making and that every fight they attempt to get into is deeply justified. They are not bloodthirsty, they feel they're just protecting their family from the plague that is the Montagues. Stage combat experience is preferred. PRINCIPAL

Benvolio - Any Gender, Any Ethnicity, 20s. Benvolio is Romeo's cousin. He/she is a kind and thoughtful person who attempts to look out for their cousin. They are also deeply loyal and prefer peace but WILL fight when pushed. Stage combat experience is preferred. PRINCIPAL

Nurse - Female, Any Ethnicity, Any age. The Nurse is a bawdy, overly talkative, and humorous character. While she truly loves Juliet, and helps her marry Romeo in secret, she understands that she is an employee to the Capulets first and foremost. Because of that, she ends up putting her fear of retribution for Juliet's secret marriage over her charge's needs; egging on the spiral towards our protagonists' deaths. PRINCIPAL

Prince/Paris - Male, Any Ethnicity, 20s - 40s. He is described as handsome, somewhat self-absorbed, and very wealthy. He holds authority over the Montague and Capulet families who are feuding and uses that authority to get what he wants from the Capulets.

Mercutio - Any Gender, Any ethnicity, 20s. Wild, frenetic, loyal, and fun-loving, Mercutio's manic energy, rambling stories, and razor-sharp wit masks a much more complex core. Mercutio is quick with words and is one of the play's most skilled masters of puns and wordplay-he/she is always ready with a scandalous joke or a bawdy tale. Mercutio's quickness to fight rivals Tybalt's hotheaded rage, and Mercutio often involves himself/herself in brawls that should not concern him/her, always fighting on behalf of the Montagues. PRINCIPAL

Lady Capulet - Female, Any Ethnicity, 30s-50s. Juliet's selfish, unaware mother. She consistently puts her wants above the needs of her child and has a very formal relationship with her. Every line and quip is studied and designed to best get what she wants from society. The only time we might truly see her overwhelmed and honest (or she just might be the best actor in all of Verona's high society and even that is an act to get what she wants) is when she sees her nephew/niece Tybalt dead on the street. PRINCIPAL.

Friar - Male, Any Ethnicity, late 30s or older. Friar Lawrence occupies a strange position in Romeo and Juliet. He is a kindhearted cleric who helps Romeo and Juliet throughout the play. But Friar Lawrence is also one of the most scheming and political of characters in the play. His "help" towards the two protagonists only goes so far. As soon as it can get him into trouble, he starts picking worse and worse ways to "help" them (therefore keeping his role in the tragedy secret) rather than just coming clean about secretly marrying them. He is very similar to the nurse, in that they're both good people but when push came to shove, they put themselves first (when all they would have gotten was fired) over the lives of the children they were responsible for. PRINCIPAL

Lord Capulet - Male, Any Ethnicity, 30s or older. Lord Capulet is fiery, pugnacious, interfering, forgetful, and domineering; but at the same time, he can be courteous, hospitable, and generous, as he appears at his party. He has got a hair trigger temper, but he genuinely cares about his family in his own way. That does not make him a good man or a good father. PRINCIPAL

Most of these roles will be doubled with another one listed OR with an ensemble track not listed.

Awaken: A Sleeping Beauty Musical by David and Paul Rigano (World Premiere musical)

Rehearsals to begin March 22, 2022.

Awaken will run from April 12th - May 23rd, 2022; tour locations in Miami/Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties.

Seeking:

Finnley - Female, Any Ethnicity, 18+ to play 16. Soprano, mix/belt to D. Princess of Gardenia, hidden away as a stable girl to protect her from an evil curse. Strong willed with a thirst for adventure. Chip on her shoulder, maybe a bit too big for her dirt-stained britches.

Bennet - Male, Any Ethnicity, 18+ to play late teens/early 20s. Bari-tenor. Prince of Ambrosia, betrothed to the Princess. Groomed for a life of royalty, though he fears he might not be up to the task. The picture of privilege, he is used to the finer things in life.

Dawn - Female, Any Ethnicity, 18+ to play 16. Mezzo Sop. The decoy princess, standing in until the curse has passed. Sarcastic and clever, she sees through the facade of royal life, as an outsider who live inside.

Rancora - Female Any Ethnicity, Any Age. Mezzo Belt up to a C. She is the evil fairy who has been shunned by the King and all of Gardenia. She has vowed to exact her revenge. Delights in all things evil, especially bringing down the kingdom.

King - Male, Any Ethnicity, 30s or older. Baritone. Old-fashioned ruler of Gardenia. Fiercely loyal to his kingdom and his family.

Queen - Female, Any Ethnicity 30s or older. Alto. Not as old-fashioned as her husband, but still used to tradition.

Ensemble - S/A/T/B. Each track covers various roles, including guards, townspeople, and fairies. All ensemble tracks can be played by any gender. Featured roles include: Archie, et al - Stablemaster who raised Finnley, is perpetually grouchy, to comedic effect. Toby, et al - Rancora's evil and dim-witted henchman. Eager to please, rarely successful. Royal Guard, et al - Cedric, the staunch and stoic head of the Royal Guard, Old Woman, et al - A mysterious visitor, not quite who - or what - she appears.