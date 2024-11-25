BOTH SIDES NOW: The Music and Lives of Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen Comes to GableStage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GableStage Theatre Company has announced the regional premiere of Both Sides Now: The Music and Lives of Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen at their historic Biltmore Hotel home from December 13, 2024, to January 5, 2025.

This intimate theatrical cabaret weaves together the lives and iconic music of long-time friends and one-time lovers, Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen. Featuring 13 songs that soundtracked generations of collective yearning including A Case of You, Hallelujah, Big Yellow Taxi, Suzanne and Who By Fire, this captivating musical journey examines the messiness of being human and the struggle to stay connected.

Both Sides Now: The Music and Lives of Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen is written by and stars New York based Danielle Wertz and Washington D.C.’s Robbie Schaefer. Wertz is a University of Miami Frost School of Music alumni and award-winning jazz vocalist and Schaefer is a rock-folk musician. Both performers accompany themselves and each other throughout the performance — Wertz on piano and Schaefer on guitar.

“I’ve been looking for a Leonard Cohen stage opportunity since I was 21,” says Bari Newport, Producing Artistic Director of GableStage. “I was thrilled to find this new production which not only delves into the inspiration behind Leonard Cohen’s most beloved songs, but also Joni Mitchell's. Hallelujah! Their brief romance and enduring friendship lay the foundation for a remarkable and enlightening evening that is perfect for the holiday season.”

Originally commissioned by Washington D.C.’s Signature Theatre Company where it had two sold out runs in 2022 and 2023, Both Sides Now: The Music and Lives of Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen is a masterful showcase of two artists whose message of hope continues to resonate.

A number of “wrap-around” special events are scheduled to take place during the run of Both Sides Now. On Monday, December 16 at 7:30 pm, GableStage Producing Artistic Director will be in conversation with songwriter, rocker (and recently ordained rabbi) Robbie Schaefer. This event is part of the GableStage Dramatically Speaking Series at Temple Beth Am’s The Hub. Immediately following the Friday, December 20 Both Sides Now performance, Mosaic Miami presents “Love Among the Garbage and the Flowers” with WLRN folk and acoustic music host Michael Stock. Both of these special events are free and open to the public.

The Regional Premiere of Both Sides Now is made possible in part through the generous sponsorship of Knight Foundation, Zelda’s Gift Fund, Susan & Richard Lampen, Carolynn & Michael Friedman, David & Jan Ichel, Dorothy & Aaron Podhurst, Howard & Sharon Socol, the Sue and Leonard Miller Center for Contemporary Judaic Studies at the University of Miami, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners.

The production schedule of Both Sides Now includes a special 10:30 am student matinee performance for 120 Miami-Dade High School students on December 17. This program is offered through the Miami-Dade County Cultural Passport Program.

GableStage continues its partnerships with area nonprofits through “Non-Profit Nights” for each production. Organizations utilize the production's final dress rehearsal as fundraising events for their non-profit. To date, more than $10,000 has been raised for partner organizations through this program. The non-profit production partner for Both Sides Now is Casa Valentina, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide at-risk and former foster care youth with safe affordable housing, life skills and continued support so that they achieve and maintain self-sufficiency.

Both Sides Now runs from December 13 to January 5, 2025, with 7:30 pm performances on Wednesday through Saturday. Matinees are offered at 2 pm on Wednesdays, Sundays and on Saturdays December 28 and January 4, 2025. There will be holiday performances on December 24 at 2 pm and December 31 at 7:30 pm.

Beginning 30 minutes before every performance, audience members are invited to “open a window on the work” by deep diving into the production at hand. A member of the artistic team leads these pre-show talks in the “cafe” in front of the theatre.

