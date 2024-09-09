BBX Capital Foundation to Launch $200,000 2024 Art and Culture Grant Initiative

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As part of its ongoing mission to support the arts, education, and human services, and in response to ongoing reductions in art and culture funding, the BBX Capital Foundation is launching a $200,000 2024 Art and Culture Grant Initiative directed to South Florida nonprofit organizations that help advance arts and cultural initiatives in Broward County. The contributions, up to $20,000 each, will be distributed to organizations whose programs aim to provide arts and cultural programs and services to the local community. Applications for the 2024 Art and Culture Grant Initiative will be limited to the Broward County art and cultural organizations which did not receive state funds.

"The BBX Capital Foundation recognizes the needs of our arts and cultural organizations and is happy to provide this $200,000 grantopportunity during these challenging times. Funding for our local arts community has remained scarce since the pandemic," said Jarett Levan, President, and CEO of BBX Capital and Trustee of the BBX Capital Foundation. "The BBX Capital Foundation is supporting these organizations and initiatives because they align with the Foundation's commitment to promoting arts, education, and cultural experiences. We believe they are essential to the growth, economic vitality, and development of our Broward County community."

Since its inception, supporting arts and cultural programs has been one of the key pillars of the BBX Capital Foundation (previously BankAtlantic Foundation). To be considered for this grant, Broward County nonprofit arts and cultural organizations are encouraged to submit a letter of intent that is no longer than three pages in length and includes a proposed budget. The letter should outline the services and/or programs that the funding will support, as well as the anticipated outcomes. Please include details about the target population, the geographical area in Broward County that will be served, and any partnerships or collaborations that may be involved.

Grant applications should be emailed to Lois Marino, Executive Director of the BBX Capital Foundation, at LMarino@BBXCapital.com by Monday, September 16, 2024, at 5 p.m. Once received, all applications will be reviewed by a panel of experts. Due to the volume of incoming applications, BBX Capital Foundation will not be accepting any phone calls regarding the grant requests. Selected organizations will be notified via email and announced publicly with a reception in mid-October 2024.

"With this grant, we want to directly support as many wonderful organizations as possible that bring arts and cultural programs to Broward County," added Lois Marino, Executive Director of the BBX Capital Foundation. "This much-needed funding opportunity can provide a significant boost to organizations that work tirelessly to foster creativity and improve the overall well-being of community members."

In addition to its regular annual grant funding, the BBX Capital Foundation has made a series of initiative related and programmatic grants over the past 4 years, totaling $475,000 - $100,000 for social justice initiatives, $175,000 for mental health programs in 2023-2024 and $200,000 in support of arts and culture in 2024.

