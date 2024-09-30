BACKYARD BASH X: DAY OF THE DEAD Comes to Moss Cultural Arts Center In November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



To kick off the 2024-2025 season, the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center is thrilled to announce “Backyard Bash X: Day of the Dead,” a FREE Mexican-themed celebration featuring the Selena Forever Tribute Show and Mariachi Herencia de Mexico, on Saturday, November 2, at 7 p.m.

This year's 10th annual Backyard Bash promises to be an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages. Guests will be treated to the electrifying Selena Forever Tribute show, honoring the legendary queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla. Selena's contributions to music and fashion shaped her into one of the most celebrated Mexican-American entertainers of the late 20th century. In 1994, her album, , won a GRAMMY Award, making Selena the first Tejano artist to do so.

With more than 100 years of combined musical experience, The Selena Forever Tribute Show has toured nationally to honor Selena's life, legacy, and music. This show has become the nation's most sought-after Latin tribute band for its loyal vocals and most representative styles, including cumbias, corridos, and rancheras.

Additionally, the renowned Mariachi Herencia de Mexico will captivate audiences with their authentic and soul-stirring performances. This Chicago band's debut album in 2017 topped the Latin streaming charts and earned the group's first of two Latin GRAMMY nominations. Mariachi Herencia de Mexico has paved the way for a new generation of mariachi musicians, spreading this historic Mexican tradition throughout the country with their talent and culture.

﻿Prepare for a family-friendly evening filled with tacos, tequila, and great music. Embrace the “Day of the Dead” theme by dressing up in colorful attire for this festive celebration under the stars. “Backyard Bash X (Day of the Dead)” is recommended for all ages. This is a free event, and tickets are available beginning October 22 here.

Comments