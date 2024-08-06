Aventura Arts & Cultural Center October Lineup to Feature Song, Music and Dance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Season kickoffs of two South Florida cultural favorites, along with joyful Jewish music and dance are all on tap during October at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.

Both Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida and the Miami International Piano Festival begin their 2024-2025 seasons, while the City of Aventura co-presents the first two of four “YI Love Jewish” shows highlighting Yiddish music and dance.

On Saturday, October 12 at 7:30 p.m. Arts Ballet Theater of Florida and Artistic Director Vladimir Issaev launch the 2024/2025 season with a classical and neoclassical ballet program that begins with the electrifying Una Danza Para Ti by Vicente Nebrada. Set to the vibrant music of Venezuelan composers, this high-energy, technically demanding piece for five couples captivates and thrills audiences. Talented male dancers then take the stage in Issaev's Vuelo, performed to Anton Arensky's beautiful "Nocturne." The program also includes Alberto Méndez's contemporary ballet Eros' Game, a pas de troisissetto set to the timeless music of Handel and Haydn that combines classical music with contemporary dance to explore themes of passion and love. This season opener concludes with the beloved classical ballet Paquita which is known for its exquisite technique and breathtaking corps de ballet work, and features choreography by Marius Petipa and music by Ludwig Minkus. Arts Ballet Theatre maintains a very strict late seating policy and latecomers will not be seated until intermission.

The City of Aventura in partnership with YI Love Jewish presents The Wheel: Songs from the Road Featuring the Zisl Slepovitch Klezmer Trio on Thursday, October 17 at 8 p.m. Musicologist and singer D. Zisl Slepovitch presents a collection of rare, beautiful, and sometimes revelational, songs and instrumental pieces that he recorded from mostly elderly Jewish people and discovered in the archives in Eastern Europe with his mentor Dr. Nina Stepanskaya. Time Out New Yorkreported, " . . . the brave sound of klezmer, played with a full heart and as loud as the clarinet can blow." Slepovitch is a multi-instrumentalist (clarinetist, saxophonist, flutist, pianist and keyboardist, singer) who is also renowned as a conductor, composer, arranger, translator, and music and Yiddish educator. This event is presented as part of the YI Love Jewish YIDFEST 2024 Series.

On Saturday, October 19 at 8 p.m. the City of Aventura in partnership with YI Love Jewish presents Yiddish Tangos featuring Aaron Kula, his Klezmer Company Jazz Orchestra and Avi Hoffman. Yiddish Tangos fuses Yiddish melodies with tango rhythms, producing a unique and sensuous sound embracing two distinct cultures. During World War II, Jewish composers added their voices to tango, which was popular on both sides of the Atlantic. Featured at major festivals around the world, this event highlights Hoffman's tales of Jewish culture and live dancers to bring the passion of Yiddish and tango to all ages. This event is presented as part of the YI Love Jewish YIDFEST 2024 Series.

Miami International Piano Festival opens its new season at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center with Concerto Night featuring three acclaimed pianists and conducted by Igor Gruppman at 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 20. The program features Vyacheslav Gryasnov performing Mozart's Concerto No. 12 in A Major, Florian Noack performing Mendelssohn's Concerto No. 2 in D minor and Dmitry Ablogin performing Hummel's Concerto No. 2 in A minor.

Tickets to all four shows are on sale now.

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222 or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts manages the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, a 14,864-square-foot, 330-seat waterfront complex that hosts performing arts, cultural and educational programming for all ages.

