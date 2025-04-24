Arts For Action: Black Voices Summer 2025 Lineup Revealed at The Broward Center and The Parker

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The lineup has been announced for Arts for Action: Black Voices performances coming to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and The Parker in June and July. Arts for Action: Black Voices is designed to elevate the voices of Black artists with a focus on how the arts and artists can be a force for change.

Presented by the Broward Center and New Canon Chamber Collective, “Remember The Times! Live” is an electrifying tribute to the golden era of Black American sitcoms from the 1970s to the 1990s with a vibrant show that blends live music, theater, dance, poetry and film to celebrate the cultural impact of beloved classics including Good Times, The Jeffersons, A Different World, Living Single and more. Featuring original musical arrangements, spoken word performances and dynamic storytelling, Remember the Times is a nostalgic journey honoring the legacy, humor and social influence of these iconic television shows. Remember The Times comes to the Broward Center’s Abdo New River Room for the third consecutive year for three shows on Saturday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 8 at 2 and 6:30 p.m. Discounted student and teacher “rush” tickets will be available two hours prior to curtain and a post-show Q&A will immediately follow the performance.

This year’s production of "Remember the Times! Live" will be led by acclaimed trombonist, arranger, and bandleader Waldron Dunkley Jr. as Musical Director, and directed by renowned arts and entertainment professional Tanisha Cidel, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Evolutionary Arts Life Foundation. The event will be hosted by Darius V. Daughtry, Founder and Executive Director of the Arts Prevail Project, and will feature a three-part digital documentary produced by opera vocalist and producer James Binon, alongside original medley arrangements composed by local music artists Waldron Dunkley, Sarah Ruff, and Jeremy Jordan. Founded by Portia Dunkley, New Canon Chamber Collective is a South Florida-based ensemble committed to amplifying the voices of Black and Brown musicians in the classical music genre. Funding for Remember the Times is provided in part by the Marjorie and Rodney Fink Family Foundation, The Miami Foundation, and in partnership with the Broward Center for the Performing Arts – Arts for Action and Arts Access. Program sponsorship opportunities are still available; please contact Portia@newcanonmusic.org">Portia@newcanonmusic.org for more information about sponsorship and partnership opportunities with New Canon Chamber Collective.

Also on stage this summer is “Hued Songs: The Juneteenth Experience” on Saturday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m. at The Parker. A groundbreaking annual celebration of this national holiday, Hued Songs is centering this year’s theme, “Non-Erasure” to both captivate audiences and inspire them to archive and preserve their stories. Under the leadership of Executive Artistic Director Kunya Rowley, Hued Songs weaves together soulful melodies, gospel rhythms and classical arrangements with spoken word and dance. The performance will bring together an exceptional ensemble of local and national talent featuring new collaborations with scenic designer Seth Howard and Costume Designer Keesha Morisma, as well as leading vocalists and a band led by Musical Director King Friday, choreography by Zest Collective under Gentry George's direction, original text and poetry by creative producers Arsimmer McCoy and Miriam King, and digital projections and scenes by Bajan artist Russell Watson.



Screenings of short films by local filmmakers exploring themes of South Florida Black history and liberation kick off the performance. That’s followed by a multidisciplinary celebration that seamlessly melds spoken word, dance, music and multimedia elements. Additionally, the audience can stroll through a vibrant pop-up market in the lobby showcasing works by local Black artisans and vendors. The 2025 Juneteenth Experience is made possible through the generous support of The National Endowment for the Arts, Wayne and Lucretia Weiner, The Green Family Foundation, Broward County Cultural Division, Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Baptist Health, JM Family Enterprises, The City of Miami Beach, The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation, The Miami Foundation, The Our Fund Foundation, The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, The Business Healer, The Betsy South Beach, The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, and the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, with support from the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners.

The Broward Center and the Art Prevails Project presents “The Bard in Bars,” a theatrical experience blending Hip Hop with a bevy of Shakespearean classics, in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 25 and two showings at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 26. Written and directed by Darius V. Daughtry, “The Bard in Bars” is a rhythmic, energetic journey that will transport the audience back to 11th grade English class while nodding their heads to violins and cellos. Art Prevails Project's talented ensemble of actors brings new and exciting energy to the classic words of one of history's most prolific writers. From literary scholars to Hip Hop enthusiast, “The Bard in Bars” has something for every audience member to enjoy. A post-show chat back and reception will be held after each performance in the Abdo New River Room.

