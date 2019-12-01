Art Africa Miami Set Or December 4-8, 2019 In Historic Overtown

Culture is a space where we can introduce ideas, attack emotions, change values, and find inspiration. In 2011 Architect and Art Africa Miami Founder Neil Hall, AIA purposefully established the inaugural Art Africa Miami to showcase engaging and thought-provoking art that served as a continuum of the Black, Caribbean, social, political, hip-hop artistic strand that spoke to the Black presence missing from the Art Basel script. When asked why he felt it necessary to establish a satellite neighborhood art fair, Hall replied, "From the beginning, I knew that this art fair would be the anchor to help contribute to strengthening the cultural identity of Historic Overtown, as well as its resurgence as a cultural hub. The arts and culture are essential for building a community, supporting development, and contributing to economic opportunity. Collectively, the arts and culture enable understanding of the past and envisioning of a shared, more equitable future."

Hall, who is a lifelong advocate for the transformational role art and culture play within Historic Overtown, continues to provide a platform for the community's growth as a creative destination.

Nine years later, people continue to say to Neil Hall that the art and programming of Art Africa Miami are deserving of being on the beach as a part of the Art Basel roster Neil's response to them is "The work at Art Africa Miami is as strong or even stronger." To take it there, just to be accepted, is unacceptable to me. I would like them to say, "I want to see the best in their environment."

In the world of art and culture, artists are responsible for offering the viewer a chance to challenge society by bringing new meaning to the way we perceive the world.

Art Africa Miami is generously supported by The Southeast Overtown Park West Community Redevelopment Agency. (SEOPW)

As Art Africa Miami gets ready to celebrate its 10th in 2020, this year's theme -A Retrospective commemorates nine years of social justice through diasporic arts. Art Africa's mission to showcase the art of the black diaspora continues to resonate throughout our local and global communities. The art fair is a cultural excursion during the Art Basel / Miami Art Week season that should not be missed. AAMAF encourages individuals to question the injustices shaping their lives and embolden them to find their call to action." Art has always been a tool to claim space, build power, and to question the injustices that have shaped our social experiences," states Neil Hall, Founder, Art Africa Miami Art Fair.

Art Africa Miami has always enjoyed a fellowship with an engaged and influential community of artists, community builders, residents, and all-around arts lovers committed to promoting contemporary art from the global Black community.

This year Art Africa Miami will focus on some of those artists who have previously been with the fair since the first year.

2019 Art Africa Art Artists: Anthony Burks, Byran McFarlane, Ayo Filade,Carl Craig, Marvin Weeks, Johnny Ray Williams,Doba Afolabi, Emilio Martinez, Gene Tinnie,Kofi Kayaga,Najee Dorsey, Phillipe Dodard, Solomon Adufah, Maximo Caminero,Turgo Bastien, Sergio Garcia,George Endozie, Chris Clark, Tierra Armstrong,Carlos Salas,Evita Tezeno,Jose Bedia, Miles Regis,Tracy Guiteau, Patricio Rodriguez, Franklin Sinanan,Jerry Vallias-Jean, Carl Montes, and Jason Fleurant.

In the last nine years, many of the artists, both local and global, have become recognized as masters in their respective fields. These artists' works have been shown in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and the Caribbean.

"We invite you to this year's exhibition to revisit and reassess the works that have been a part of the transformation of art not only in Overtown but also in Miami, states Neil Hall. "Overtown, the "Harlem of the South" is in the midst of a renaissance. Through the work of Art Africa, Soul Basel, and Art of Black Miami, there is now an understanding that art plays a significant role in our community."

"In furtherance of the implementation of the Historic Overtown Culture and Entertainment Master Plan, the Art Africa exhibition in Overtown once again is becoming a global destination of unique culture, history, and entertainment," says Neil Shiver, Executive Director, Southeast Overtown Park West CRA.

Location for this year's Art Africa Miami Fair-Plaza at the Lyric- 919 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33136

Public Hours: Wednesday, December 4th-8th, Noon-7pm, and Sunday, December 8, Noon-5pm.

For tickets register https://www.eventbrite.com/e/9th-annual-art-africa-miami-arts-fair-tickets-75306442597

For more information visit-https://www.artafricamiamifair.com





