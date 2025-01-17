Actors' Playhouse Awarded $10,000 Challenge America Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actors' Playhouse has been awarded a $10,000 Challenge America grant by the National Endowment for the Arts. This prestigious grant will support an educational program that provides free tickets for upper-grade students to attend a performance of the Broadway musical Jersey Boys. The NEA's Challenge America program is dedicated to bringing the arts to underserved communities. This year, 272 organizations across the nation received a total of $2.72 million in Challenge America awards.

"The NEA is proud to continue our nearly 60 years of supporting the efforts of organizations and artists that help to shape our country's vibrant arts sector and communities of all types across our nation," said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. "It is inspiring to see the wide range of creative projects taking place, including Jersey Boys."

Actors' Playhouse Executive Producing Director Barbara S. Stein shared her enthusiasm for the program: "Jersey Boys carries an inspirational message for young adults about overcoming obstacles and finding success by utilizing their unique talents. We are thrilled to have the support of the NEA in bringing this powerful story to underserved youth through our engaging educational programming."

Jersey Boys is a critically acclaimed production featuring iconic music and electrifying dance. The grant-funded program will provide students-many of whom may be experiencing professional Broadway-style theatre for the first time-with an unforgettable cultural experience. The initiative also includes study guides for classroom learning and a post-show talkback with the cast and creative team. This dialogue will offer students valuable insights into the artistic process and inspire them with real-world examples of creative careers. Notably, the cast portraying The Four Seasons includes performers with Broadway and national touring credits.

