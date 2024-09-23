Actors' Playhouse At The Miracle Theatre Announces Cast of TICK, TICK… BOOM!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre will present Jonathan Larson's explosive musical tick, tick... BOOM! under the direction of acclaimed RENT alum Andy Señor Jr. and choreographed by Emmy Award winner Karla Puno Garcia.

This limited engagement, running from November 13 to December 8, 2024, in the intimate Balcony Theatre, will feature a powerhouse cast led by Emmy and GRAMMY Award winner Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit, RENT) as Jon, Broadway sensation María Bilbao (Sweeney Todd) as Susan, and two-time Carbonell Award nominee Nate Promkul (Hundred Days) as Michael.

Written by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning composer Jonathan Larson, tick, tick... BOOM! is a semi-autobiographical story about Larson's own artistic journey, confronting the pressures of life and the pursuit of dreams. Audiences will be captivated by the show's stirring score, featuring songs like "30/90," "Johnny Can't Decide," and "Sunday," which pays tribute to Larson's mentor Stephen Sondheim. Created before RENT, tick, tick... BOOM! offers insight into Larson's life before his groundbreaking success, making this production a must-see for theater lovers.

Director Andy Señor Jr., a Miami native, is no stranger to Larson's world, having portrayed "Angel" in the Tony Award-winning RENT on Broadway, London's West End, and in international tours. Later, he became the Associate Director to Michael Greif on the RENT revival Off Broadway, and went on to re-stage the musical in Japan, Korea and for the historic production in Havana, Cuba-a journey documented in his HBO Original Documentary "Revolution Rent."

This fall, Señor along with Garcia, will debut a new production of tick, tick... BOOM! in Tokyo, setting the stage for this highly anticipated version at Actors' Playhouse. Garcia recently won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming for the 76th annual Tony Awards opening number and Lifetime Achievement tribute. Her work has also been featured in Lin Manuel Miranda's Netflix film tick, tick... BOOM! (additional scenes), further cementing this production's close ties with Larson's work.

Adam Kantor was recently honored with an Emmy and GRAMMY for his role in the Tony Award-winning musical The Band's Visit on Broadway, as well as an Outer Critics Circle honor for his performance in Darling Grenadine at the Roundabout. He was nominated for an LA Drama Critics Circle Award for The Inheritance at The Geffen Playhouse. Kantor's extensive Broadway credits include Fiddler on the Roof, Next to Normal and the final cast of RENT, filmed live for Sony Pictures. Miami native María Bilbao, who made her "astonishing" (The Guardian) and "impressive" (Time Out) Broadway debut as "Johanna" in the hit revival of Sweeney Todd starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford, returns to her hometown for this exciting production. Nate Promkul, who earned praise for his performance in Hundred Days this past summer at Actors' Playhouse, rounds out the exceptional cast.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293, visiting www.ActorsPlayhouse.org, or at the Actors' Playhouse Box Office (280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134). Group discounted rates are offered for ten patrons or more through the group sales department at (305) 444-9293 ext. 2 or on www.ActorsPlayhouse.org.

This event is made possible with the support of Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners for Major Cultural Institutions, with support of the City of Coral Gables, and the following sponsors: Azamara Cruises, BACARDÍ U.S.A., Delta Air Lines, NBC 6 South Florida, Mega TV, Zeta 92.3 and South Florida PBS.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Preview performances will take place on Wednesday, November 13 and Thursday, November 14. The production will open on Friday, November 15 at 8 p.m. and the final performance will take place on Sunday, December 8. Evening performances will be held Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees on Sundays at 3 p.m. A special weekday matinee will take place on Wednesday, November 20 at 2 p.m.

