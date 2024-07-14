ASPEN Releases New Single 'Heal Me Now'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last month, budding DJ and producer ASPEN has released his third single, "Endgame," which featured AWAL's Liv Hanna. The single was met with much acclaim and caught the attention of renowned record label, LVLD. "Heal Me Now" is ASPEN's inaugural release with LVLD.

"Heal Me Now" continues with the love and relationships themes that ASPEN has been curating through his discography. The song dives into the ebb and flow that is omnipresent in relationships. "Sometimes relationships don't work and sometimes they do, but they all have ups and downs." ASPEN continues, "This song is about those ups and downs, but more specifically about someone that knows they need their significant other." ASPEN cleverly juxtaposes downtempo with up-tempo EDM, which perfectly encapsulates the premise of the record.

The soothing, mesmerizing vocals pair well with ASPEN's immaculate production. The summery Chill House record is great for any occasion. The single is only the beginning for the up-and-coming record producer. Let ASPEN heal your ears now with "Heal Me Now."

