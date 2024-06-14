ASPEN And Liv Hanna Release New Song 'Endgame'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last month, on the same day, the world was blessed with two singles, "Sweetest Mistake" and "Sign It on the Line," the former by DJ and producer ASPEN and latter by singer-songwriter and model Liv Hanna. Ironically, the two rising stars have now teamed up to release, "Endgame." "Endgame" blends ASPEN's downtempo Electronic sound with Liv Hanna's emotive Pop vocals.

"Endgame" is an EDM track that is on-brand for ASPEN, but it is a style of music that hasn't been heard from AWAL's Liv Hanna before. However, the thought-provoking lyrics and powerful, heartfelt vocals that are typical of a Liv Hanna record are present in "Endgame." "Endgame" balances the poignant theme with chill, Tropical House sounds.

The song details the point in a relationship when one weighs staying or leaving. "'Endgame' weaves a narrative of internal conflict and indecisiveness, capturing the heartache of deciding whether to stay or part ways in a relationship," ASPEN states. Liv Hanna further explains, "'Endgame' highlights the emotional turmoil that often accompanies profound connections."

ASPEN not only produced the record, but he also co-wrote "Endgame" alongside Liv Hanna; thus, showcasing his versatility and diverse talents. The dynamic duo's masterpiece demonstrates the magic of collaboration and has fans hoping that "Endgame" isn't the end for the pair.

Stream "Endgame": https://open.spotify.com/track/3ViHdf0CwmbzqILeR4Ym2q

Follow ASPEN: https://www.instagram.com/aspenofc

Follow Liv Hanna: https://www.instagram.com/livhannaaa

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



