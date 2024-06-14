ASPEN And Liv Hanna Release New Song 'Endgame'

The track explores the internal conflict of deciding whether to stay or leave in a relationship.
Last month, on the same day, the world was blessed with two singles, "Sweetest Mistake" and "Sign It on the Line," the former by DJ and producer ASPEN and latter by singer-songwriter and model Liv Hanna. Ironically, the two rising stars have now teamed up to release, "Endgame." "Endgame" blends ASPEN's downtempo Electronic sound with Liv Hanna's emotive Pop vocals.
"Endgame" is an EDM track that is on-brand for ASPEN, but it is a style of music that hasn't been heard from AWAL's Liv Hanna before. However, the thought-provoking lyrics and powerful, heartfelt vocals that are typical of a Liv Hanna record are present in "Endgame." "Endgame" balances the poignant theme with chill, Tropical House sounds.
The song details the point in a relationship when one weighs staying or leaving. "'Endgame' weaves a narrative of internal conflict and indecisiveness, capturing the heartache of deciding whether to stay or part ways in a relationship," ASPEN states. Liv Hanna further explains, "'Endgame' highlights the emotional turmoil that often accompanies profound connections."
ASPEN not only produced the record, but he also co-wrote "Endgame" alongside Liv Hanna; thus, showcasing his versatility and diverse talents. The dynamic duo's masterpiece demonstrates the magic of collaboration and has fans hoping that "Endgame" isn't the end for the pair.
Stream "Endgame": https://open.spotify.com/track/3ViHdf0CwmbzqILeR4Ym2q
Follow ASPEN: https://www.instagram.com/aspenofc
Follow Liv Hanna: https://www.instagram.com/livhannaaa
Videos