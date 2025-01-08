9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL Opens Broadway at LPAC's 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway at LPAC’s 2025 season will open with 9 to 5 Th Musical. Based on the seminal 1980 hit movie, the show, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, is a story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era. The production will open on January 16th and run through February 2nd at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center.

Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In an uproarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy – giving their boss the boot! And while he remains "otherwise engaged," the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down.

The production, directed by Michael Ursua, will star Dalia Aleman as Violet Newstead, Caiti Marlowe as Judy Bernly, and Anna Cappelli as Doralee Rhodes. Other cast members include Clay Cartland* as Franklin Hart Jr., Britte Steele as Roz Keith, and Michael Stafford as Joe.

“In today’s fast-paced environment where conversations around workplace dynamics, gender equity, and the importance of mental health are more prominent than ever, 9 to 5 The Musical invites us to laugh, reflect and unite,” Ursua says. “The camaraderie among the three lead characters – Violet, Judy and Doralee – serves as a reminder that collective action can lead to profound change. 9 to 5 The Musical is not only a tribute to the film that so many people know and love, but also a timely reminder of the power of standing up for what’s right.”

Ursua will also serve as the production’s Music Director and Alex Jorth is the show’s Choreographer. Lighting is by William Gibbons-Brown and Sound is by Christopher Wynter. Costumes are provided by Music Theatre Wichita and Costume World, supervised by Penny Williams/original design by William Ivey Long and Wigs are by Justin Lore of Tease & Floof Theatrical Wig Boutiques. LISA LOWE is the Production Stage Manager.

Tickets for 9 to 5 The Musical are on sale now and can be purchased online at https://www.lpacfl.com, or by calling the LPAC box office at 954-777-2055. Tickets range in price from $45 to $65.

The Lauderhill Performing Arts Center is located at 3800 NW 11th Place (33311), in the Central Broward Regional Park on the Northeast corner of Sunrise Boulevard and State Road 7. For more information about LPAC visit https://www.lpacfl.com.

Comments