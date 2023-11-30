Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards

2024 YoungArts Award Winners Revealed

The most accomplished young artists from across the United States recognized with 2024 YoungArts Awards.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

YoungArts has revealed the 2024 YoungArts award winners— nearly 700 of the most accomplished young visual, literary and performing artists from across the country, heralding the next generation of artists to watch. YoungArts award winners are selected through a highly competitive application, which is reviewed by panels of esteemed, discipline-specific artists in a rigorous adjudication process. 2024 YoungArts award winners join a distinguished community of artists who are offered creative and professional development support throughout their careers. A complete list of the 2024 winners, all 15–18 years old or in grades 10–12, is available online at youngarts.org/winners.

“It is an extraordinary privilege to welcome these brilliant young artists into the YoungArts community,” said YoungArts President Clive Chang. “We're honored to recognize and encourage these artists at this critical stage in their careers, and we're looking forward to playing an active, ongoing role in what will no doubt be an incredible artistic journey for each of them.”

All YoungArts award winners have demonstrated exceptional technique, a strong sense of artistry, and an extraordinary commitment to developing their crafts. This year, winners were selected from more than 9,000 applications across 10 artistic disciplines – classical music, dance, design, film, jazz, photography, theater, visual arts, voice, and writing. Each award winner will receive a monetary award of $250.

For the duration of their careers, YoungArts award winners are eligible for exclusive creative and professional development support; microgrants and financial awards; presentation opportunities in collaboration with major venues and cultural partners nationwide; and access to YoungArts Post, a free, private online platform for YoungArts artists to connect, collaborate and discover new opportunities. 2024 YoungArts winners also have the opportunity to participate in YoungArts Labs, all-expenses paid learning intensives with field-defining artists working in New York and Los Angeles.

Among the 2024 class of YoungArts award winners, panelists also select a smaller group of particularly outstanding YoungArts winners with distinction. These artists are invited to participate in National YoungArts Week, held January 7-13, 2024, in Miami. During the week, participants have opportunities to share their own work, which is further evaluated for cash awards of up to $10,000; experience interdisciplinary classes and workshops; and receive mentorship from leading artists in their fields. 2024 winners with distinction will have the chance to learn from notable artists such as Denyce Graves, Lois Greenfield, and Ranee, Aparna, and Ashwini Ramaswamy of Ragamala Dance.

Winners with distinction are also eligible to be nominated to become U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts, one of the highest honors given to high school seniors by the President of the United States. YoungArts, the sole nominating agency, nominates 60 artists to the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars, from which the 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts are selected.

YoungArts award winners join a distinguished group of accomplished artists including Daniel Arsham, Terence Blanchard, Camille A. Brown, Timothée Chalamet, Viola Davis, Amanda Gorman, Judith Hill, Jennifer Koh, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Andrew Rannells, Desmond Richardson and Hunter Schafer.

About YoungArts

YoungArts—the national foundation for the advancement of artists—was established in 1981 by Lin and Ted Arison to identify exceptional young artists, amplify their potential, and invest in their lifelong creative freedom. YoungArts provides space, funding, mentorship, professional development and community throughout artists' careers. Entrance into this prestigious organization starts with a highly competitive application for talented artists ages 15–18, or grades 10–12, in the United States that is judged by esteemed discipline-specific panels of artists through a rigorous adjudication process.

For more information, visit youngarts.org, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, or Twitter.

