Pollen Presents And Tiësto Announce New Cancun Experience

Leading technology company Pollen Presents has announced they are teaming up with the legendary dance music producer Tiësto for a unique experience next year. Going by the name Tiësto: The Trip, the destination getaway will take place from March 31-April 3 in beautiful Cancun, Mexico for an unforgettable escape from reality for 4 days and 3 nights.

Beyond a lineup curated by Tiësto that will feature friends, collaborators, and some of his favorite artists, the experience will also include sunrise to sunset beach and pool parties, cultural explorations that will help guests better understand the region, and much more.

In addition to multiple performances from Tiësto, along with a sunrise set from his VER:WEST alias, the lineup also features acclaimed American house producer influenced by his Indian heritage KSHMR, genre-defying American / German duo SOFI TUKKER, and Canadian music production and DJ duo Loud Luxury. More artists on the lineup will be announced in the near future.

Tiësto is a name that needs little introduction. The ​​Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum Dutch DJ and producer is one of the artists most known for helping the spread of dance music across the globe with a career that spans almost 30 years. The international icon has continued to be a pioneer and innovator since day one, and this trip will allow fans of Tiësto to witness the legend himself showcase both his performance and curation abilities.

For more information about the experience, including payment plans, package upgrades, and FAQs, visit pollen.co to stay up-to-date with the latest in lineup, pricing, and news.