Photos: JAWS @ 50: THE DEFINITIVE INSIDE STORY Makes A Splash At European Premiere In Monaco

National Geographic continued its 50th anniversary celebration of Jaws with the European premiere of JAWS @ 50: THE DEFINITIVE INSIDE STORY on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco. Check out photos from the event.

The event featured special appearances by executive producers Wendy Benchley—widow of Jaws author Peter Benchley—and Laura Bowling, both of whom are deeply involved in ocean conservation and documentary storytelling.

The only authorized documentary commemorating the iconic 1975 film, JAWS @ 50 premieres July 10 at 9/8c on National Geographic and streams July 11 on Disney+ and Hulu, serving as the crown jewel of this year’s SharkFest programming.

Produced by Spielberg’s Amblin Documentaries and Nedland Films, in partnership with Benchley and Bowling, the film charts the wild ride from Peter Benchley’s bestselling novel to the high-stakes filmmaking adventure that changed Hollywood. Directed by Laurent Bouzereau (Faye, Music by John Williams), the documentary features never-before-seen archival footage and new interviews with Steven Spielberg, fellow acclaimed directors, top marine scientists, and shark conservation advocates.

The Monaco premiere spotlighted the film’s enduring legacy—not just as the first summer blockbuster, but as a catalyst for ocean advocacy and shark awareness, a cause championed by Wendy Benchley for decades.

Photo Credit: Rebecca Marshall/PictureGroup for Nional Geographic

