Women In The Arts Celebrated this Weekend in Memphis

A gathering of women promoting leadership, success and evolution in the arts will be held on the campuses of Theatre Memphis and Dixon Gallery and Gardens Saturday, March 8, 2025, from 11am to 3pm. Admission is free and there will be a free shuttle between the two arts groups' events throughout the day. Also, on-site throughout the day at both locations will be food trucks and vendors supporting the mission of the celebration. Though the emphasis on the programming is geared toward women, everyone is invited to attend.

The events during the day will include performances, drop-in classes for dance and visual art creation and other creative ventures. Both venues will hold panel discussions regarding how to sustain an arts career and the commitment it takes to be successful. Schedules for each series can be found on the respective websites: https://theatrememphis.org/special-event/women-in-the-arts-2025/ and https://www.dixon.org/women-in-the-arts.

Becky Caspersen, Theatre Memphis Director of Outreach and Education says, “Now more than ever it is important to celebrate women, celebrate arts, celebrate the community and celebrate the beauty. This is Theatre Memphis' fifth year in partnering with the Dixon Gallery and Gardens for Women in the Arts and we hope you will join us! There will be art, dance, food trucks, vendors, local musicians, local performers, drop-in classes, and local arts organizations represented, Opera Memphis, The Orpheum, Ballet Memphis, Memphis Black Arts Alliance, Cooler Kids and WKNO to name a few. Women will be sharing experiences and knowledge about their triumphs, their failures, their turnarounds and their passions.”

Theatre Memphis is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization located at 630 Perkins Extended @ Southern Avenue and is a community theatre whose mission it is to provide outstanding theatrical experiences to enrich the lives of our diverse audiences, participants and community.

Striving to bring people together and cultivate an appreciation for art and horticulture, The Dixon Gallery and Gardens, located at 4339 Park Avenue, includes fine art and living collections, rotating exhibitions in the museum and gardens, unique events, and educational experiences.

