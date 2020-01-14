Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical

Justin Allen Tate - KINKY BOOTS - Playhouse On the Square

Best Actor in a Play

Jason Spitzer - THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - Theatre dinnerTheatre memphis

Best Actress in a Musical

WHITNEY BRANAN - CABARET - Playhouse On the Square

Best Actress in a Play

Sarah Jo Biggs - LITTLE WOMEN - Theatre Memphis

Best Choreographer

WHITNEY BRANAN - NEWSIES - DESOTO FAMILY THEATER

Best Community Theater Company

THEATRE MEMPHIS

Best Costume Design

Irene Steelman - MATILDA - Harrell Theatre

Best Director of a musical

Jordan Nichols/ Travis Bradley - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS

Best Director of a play

Jason Spitzer - LITTLE WOMEN - THEATRE MEMPHIS

Best Ensemble Performance in a musical

MATILDA - Playhouse On the Square

Best Ensemble Performance in a play

LITTLE WOMEN - THEATRE MEMPHIS

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Wesley Williamson - MATILDA - Harrell Theatre

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Jimbo Lattimore - MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - THEATRE MEMPHIS

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Jenny Madden - MAMMA MIA - THEATRE MEMPHIS

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Lena Wallace Black - LITTLE WOMEN - THEATRE MEMPHIS

Best Lighting Design

Becky Caspersen - MATILDA - Harrell Theatre

Best Musical

HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Memphis

Best Musical Direction

Tracy Thomas - MATILDA - Playhouse On the Square

Best Original/New Work

LITTLE WOMEN - THEATRE MEMPHIS

Best Play

LITTLE WOMEN - THEATRE MEMPHIS

Best Professional Theater Company

Playhouse On the Square

Best Set Design

Jack Yates - MAMMA MIA - THEATRE MEMPHIS

Best Sound Design

Joshua Crawford - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS

Best Younger Actor (under age 25)

Jerquintez Gipson - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS

Best Younger Actress (under age 25)

Olivia Kaiser - MATILDA - Playhouse On the Square

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You