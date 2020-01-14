BWW Regional Awards

Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards

Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Memphis AwardsFollowing a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical
Justin Allen Tate - KINKY BOOTS - Playhouse On the Square

Best Actor in a Play
Jason Spitzer - THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - Theatre dinnerTheatre memphis

Best Actress in a Musical
WHITNEY BRANAN - CABARET - Playhouse On the Square

Best Actress in a Play
Sarah Jo Biggs - LITTLE WOMEN - Theatre Memphis

Best Choreographer
WHITNEY BRANAN - NEWSIES - DESOTO FAMILY THEATER

Best Community Theater Company
THEATRE MEMPHIS

Best Costume Design
Irene Steelman - MATILDA - Harrell Theatre

Best Director of a musical
Jordan Nichols/ Travis Bradley - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS

Best Director of a play
Jason Spitzer - LITTLE WOMEN - THEATRE MEMPHIS

Best Ensemble Performance in a musical
MATILDA - Playhouse On the Square

Best Ensemble Performance in a play
LITTLE WOMEN - THEATRE MEMPHIS

Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Wesley Williamson - MATILDA - Harrell Theatre

Best Featured Actor in a Play
Jimbo Lattimore - MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - THEATRE MEMPHIS

Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Jenny Madden - MAMMA MIA - THEATRE MEMPHIS

Best Featured Actress in a Play
Lena Wallace Black - LITTLE WOMEN - THEATRE MEMPHIS

Best Lighting Design
Becky Caspersen - MATILDA - Harrell Theatre

Best Musical
HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Memphis

Best Musical Direction
Tracy Thomas - MATILDA - Playhouse On the Square

Best Original/New Work
LITTLE WOMEN - THEATRE MEMPHIS

Best Play
LITTLE WOMEN - THEATRE MEMPHIS

Best Professional Theater Company
Playhouse On the Square

Best Set Design
Jack Yates - MAMMA MIA - THEATRE MEMPHIS

Best Sound Design
Joshua Crawford - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS

Best Younger Actor (under age 25)
Jerquintez Gipson - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS

Best Younger Actress (under age 25)
Olivia Kaiser - MATILDA - Playhouse On the Square

