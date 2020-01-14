Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Best Actor in a Musical
Justin Allen Tate - KINKY BOOTS - Playhouse On the Square
Best Actor in a Play
Jason Spitzer - THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - Theatre dinnerTheatre memphis
Best Actress in a Musical
WHITNEY BRANAN - CABARET - Playhouse On the Square
Best Actress in a Play
Sarah Jo Biggs - LITTLE WOMEN - Theatre Memphis
Best Choreographer
WHITNEY BRANAN - NEWSIES - DESOTO FAMILY THEATER
Best Community Theater Company
THEATRE MEMPHIS
Best Costume Design
Irene Steelman - MATILDA - Harrell Theatre
Best Director of a musical
Jordan Nichols/ Travis Bradley - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS
Best Director of a play
Jason Spitzer - LITTLE WOMEN - THEATRE MEMPHIS
Best Ensemble Performance in a musical
MATILDA - Playhouse On the Square
Best Ensemble Performance in a play
LITTLE WOMEN - THEATRE MEMPHIS
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Wesley Williamson - MATILDA - Harrell Theatre
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Jimbo Lattimore - MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - THEATRE MEMPHIS
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Jenny Madden - MAMMA MIA - THEATRE MEMPHIS
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Lena Wallace Black - LITTLE WOMEN - THEATRE MEMPHIS
Best Lighting Design
Becky Caspersen - MATILDA - Harrell Theatre
Best Musical
HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Memphis
Best Musical Direction
Tracy Thomas - MATILDA - Playhouse On the Square
Best Original/New Work
LITTLE WOMEN - THEATRE MEMPHIS
Best Play
LITTLE WOMEN - THEATRE MEMPHIS
Best Professional Theater Company
Playhouse On the Square
Best Set Design
Jack Yates - MAMMA MIA - THEATRE MEMPHIS
Best Sound Design
Joshua Crawford - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS
Best Younger Actor (under age 25)
Jerquintez Gipson - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS
Best Younger Actress (under age 25)
Olivia Kaiser - MATILDA - Playhouse On the Square
