William Shakespeare's ROMEO & JULIET Plays The Roxy Regional Theatre, November 8-16

The Bard of Avon's enduring masterpiece of love and conflict is coming to the corner of Franklin and First in Historic Downtown Clarksville this fall.

William Shakespeare's ROMEO & JULIET opens at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Friday, November 8, at 8:00pm. In keeping with the theatre's traditional pay-what-you-can opening night, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 7:30pm Friday evening for a $5 minimum donation.

An age-old vendetta between two powerful families erupts into bloodshed in this timeless tale of star-crossed lovers. At a masquerade ball, young lovesick Romeo, a Montague, meets and falls instantly in love with Juliet, from rival family the Capulets, setting in motion a chain of events that will leave a trail of blood and broken hearts in one of Shakespeare's most renowned tragedies.

Directed by Ryan Bowie and starring Ian Alexander Erbe and Shelby Brown in the title roles, the cast features David Graham and Amanda Pitt as Lord and Lady Montague, David Ridley and Kathy Watts as Lord and Lady Capulet, Matthew Combs as Mercutio, Geoff Belliston as Tybalt, Sara Anderson as the Nurse, Talon Beeson as Friar Laurence, Caitie L. Moss as Paris, Yarissa Tiara Millan as Benvolio, Ryan Bowie as Prince Escalus and Sebastian Fenton as Abraham and others.

This production is produced in part by Dr. Stuart & Peggy Bonnington, Ken Grambihler and Mary & Rick Konvalinka. Additional funding support has been provided by Dr. John & Cathy Stanton and Jim B. Marshall.

Performances run November 8 through November 16 on Thursday at 7:00pm and Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, with a 2:00pm matinee on Saturday, November 16.

Tickets are $25 (adults) and $15 (13 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Military, APSU students and CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday performances during the run.

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville. For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.





