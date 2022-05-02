Two World Premieres, SOMETHING ROTTEN, JERSEY BOYS & More Announced for Circuit Playhouse, Inc. 2022-2023 Season

Circuit Playhouse, Inc., the organization that includes The Circuit Playhouse, TheatreWorks @ the Square, and Playhouse on the Square will celebrate 55 years of professional live theatre in Memphis' Performing Arts District - Overton Square. The theatre's 54th season is stacked with a treasure trove of great productions, including 11 Regional Premieres and two World Premieres. The season will kick off this summer with a World Premiere by Tennessee playwright Mary Donnet Johnson and conclude in June 2023, when the theatre welcomes former Associate Company Member Michael Ingersoll back to Memphis as director of a jukebox musical; of which Ingersoll was a member of the national tour. Subscriptions for the 54th season are available for purchase at https://tickets.playhouseonthesquare.org and by calling the box office, (901) 726-4656.

In partnership with Playhouse on the Square Super Sponsor, Dr. Thomas Ratliff, Circuit Playhouse, Inc. is proud to release the much anticipated 54th season:

SHANKTOWN

by Mary Donnet Johnson

TheatreWorks @ the Square [July 8 - 24, 2022] *World Premiere

There's a patriarch whose power is waning fast, a questionable friend, an estranged son, and a clinging daughter. Like an ancient Greek tragedy with modern-day laughs, Shanktown is an emotional processing arena that holds the potential for everything from hate to hope.

SOMETHING ROTTEN

by John O'Farrell & Karey Kirkpatrick Music and Lyrics by Karey & Wayne Kirkpatrick

Playhouse on the Square [August 19 - September 18, 2022]

When Nick and Nigel Bottom decide their theatre troupe rivals that of William Shakespeare, the best way to beat him is to hire a soothsayer and write a musical about Eggs... right? This Tony Award-winning romp is a love story to all things theatre! Playhouse on the Square will produce the region's first professional production.

PASS OVER

by Antoinette Nwandu

The Circuit Playhouse [September 16 - October 9, 2022] *Regional Premiere

Emotional and lyrical, audiences are taken on a journey in the typical day of Moses and Kitch. Two brothas on an inner-city corner, hoping that this day might be different from the others. As a stranger wanders into their space with his own agenda, their plans may be forced to change. With shades of Waiting for Godot, Pass Over is a politically charged and beautifully provocative piece of American Theatre. *School matinee performances available

THE WIZARD OF OZ

by L. Frank Baum with music and lyrics by Harold and E. Y. Harburg.

Playhouse on the Square [November 11 - December 22, 2022] *Playhouse Revival

Based on the classic motion picture, young Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto are swept away in a tornado to the magical land of Oz. In a plot of twists and turns, Dorothy's amazing adventure returns to Playhouse on the Square. There is indeed no place like home! This revival is perfect for the entire family. *School matinee performances available

JUNIE B'S ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL

Book and Lyrics by Marcy Heisler, Music by Zina Goodrich

The Circuit Playhouse [November 18 - December 22, 2022] *Regional Premiere

The Circuit Playhouse's favorite first-grader is at it again! Junie B's Essential Survival Guide to School is a hilarious, whole-hearted show about owning up to your mistakes, and how no one is ever done learning. *School matinee performances available

WHO'S HOLIDAY

by Matthew Lombardo

The Memphian Room at The Circuit Playhouse [November 25 - December 22, 2022] *Regional Premiere

Show Sponsor: ShowImage Displays

In this adults-only rollick through the land of Dr. Seuss's classic tale, we return to Mount Crumpit to find Cindy Lou Who... living in a trailer? A lot of life has happened to the little girl from Whoville since we last saw her. Grab a drink or two as grown-up Cindy spills the tea for you.

If Pekin is a Duck, Why am I in Chicago?

by Ann Eskridge

TheatreWorks @ the Square [January 13 - 29, 2023] *World Premiere

A gangster in 1920s Chicago kidnaps a lyricist and a composer to win a bet saying he can find two men to write music better than the music that is currently popular. Although the composer is willing, those times remind the lyricist of his failing talent and unrequited love.

THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS

Book by David Thompson, Music by John Kander and Fred Ebb

Playhouse on the Square [January 20 - February 19, 2023] *Regional Premiere

Show Sponsor: Friends of Facing History and Ourselves

A vaudeville-style variety show is the thrilling final collaboration of Kander and Ebb. The Scottsboro Boys is a retelling of the landmark trial of 9 falsely accused black teenagers. This case would eventually give rise to the Civil Rights Movement. *School matinee performances available

ROE

by Lisa Loomer

The Circuit Playhouse [February 3-19, 2023] *Regional Premiere

Show Sponsor: Karen McCarthy

The landmark case of Roe v. Wade is explored with the women who etched their names into the annals of history. The Supreme Court decision, still debated, takes new weight with the real stories of the women involved.

FRECKLEFACE STRAWBERRY THE MUSICAL

Music and Lyrics by Gary Kupper, Book by Gary Kupper and Rose Caiola, based on the book written by Julianne Moore

The Circuit Playhouse [March 10 - April 15, 2023] *Regional Premiere

Based on the award-winning book by actress Julianne Moore. Freckleface Strawberry will do anything to get rid of her freckles - from scrubbing them with soap to caking on makeup... and even wearing a ski mask to school! With the help of her lovable schoolmates, Freckleface learns that everyone is different - and that's what makes everyone special. - Running in repertory with Ink. *School matinee performances available

INK

by James Graham

The Circuit Playhouse [March 24 - April 16, 2023] *Regional Premiere

A team of underdog reporters and a rogue editor set out to beat the competition and change the way the world looks at news- all this, under the watchful eye of controversial newsman, Rupert Murdoch. - Running in repertory with Freckleface Strawberry

SPRING MUSICAL TBA - Playhouse on the Square

Due to contract negotiations, the theatre will release the name of their spring musical at a later date. - Running April 28 - May 21, 2023

CLYDE'S

by Lynn Nottage

The Circuit Playhouse [May 12 - June 4, 2023] *Regional Premiere

In this new comedy by the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, a truck-stop sandwich shop in Reading, PA becomes a place of employment and redemption for the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff. Under the thumb of the callous and quick-tongued owner, the staff are given permission to dream of something big. Plus create the perfect sandwich.

JERSEY BOYS

Music by Bob Gaudio, Lyrics by Bob Crewe, Book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice

Playhouse on the Square [June 16 - July 16, 2023] *Regional Premiere

Oh, What A Night! The Broadway smash hit, chronicling the rise and eventual breakup of the legendary doo-op group Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, makes its Regional Premiere in the Bluff City! Featuring chart-toppers like "Sherry", "Beggin", "Working My Way Back to You", and "Walk Like a Man", The Jersey Boys is an exciting walk down memory lane to the golden era of American music.

Playhouse on the Square Department of Theatre Education Touring Production

P.NOKIO: A HIP-HOP MUSICAL - Touring the Mid-South Region *Regional Premiere

Book and Lyrics by Psalmayene 24, Music by Nick tha 1Da [Touring March 21 - May 19, 2023]

In this contemporary adaptation of The Adventures of Pinocchio, G.Petto, a video game designer, creates P.Nokio, an A.I. that magically comes to life. With the sacred Book of Rhymes, P.Nokio is sent to The Old School to master style, originality, and swagger. As a result of bad decisions and mischief, P.Nokio finds himself in a world of trouble. Now, he must fight for the opportunity to redeem himself and prove his love for his father. *School matinee performances available

In addition to a jam-packed season, Playhouse on the Square will host its annual fundraisers The Great Wine Performances - July 19, 2022, and the 45th Original Art Auction - April 22, 2023. Additional benefits are available to patrons that purchase their subscriptions during the Early Bird period, ending August 1st.

For additional information, visit the website at www.playhouseonthesquare.org or contact Playhouse on the Square Director of Community Relations, Marcus Cox at (901) 937-6496 or by email: marcus@playhouseonthesquare.org