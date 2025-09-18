Theatre Memphis to Host Annual Children’s Festival This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Memphis will present its annual Memphis Children’s Theatre Festival on Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Theatre Memphis campus (630 Perkins Extended at Southern Avenue). The event is free and open to the public, with a pay-what-you-can option to help support festival expenses.

The festival will feature vendor booths, food trucks, performances, dance, games, and interactive arts activities throughout the Theatre Memphis campus and indoor venues. Designed to foster imagination and creativity, the festival offers classes and entertainment for youth and families in a welcoming community setting.

Managed by the Theatre Memphis Department of Outreach and Education, the festival originated with Voices of the South theatre group before finding a permanent home at Theatre Memphis. Its mission is to provide a safe, affordable, and engaging environment where children and families can experience innovative theatre and hands-on arts programming.

About Theatre Memphis

Theatre Memphis is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) community theatre dedicated to enriching lives through outstanding theatrical experiences for diverse audiences, participants, and the greater community. Located at 630 Perkins Extended at Southern Avenue, the theatre presents a wide range of programming year-round.