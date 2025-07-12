Theatre Memphis Lohrey Theatre to Present SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Something Rotten! will come onto the Theatre Memphis Lohrey Theatre stage to parade a raucous sendup of musical theater August 15 - September 7, 2025. Set in 1590, Nick and Nigel Bottom set out to write the very first musical but are stuck in the shadow of “The Bard”. Amidst the chaotic excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self… and all that jazz.

Director and choreographer Whitney Branan* explains, “I like to think of Something Rotten! as history unhinged into hilarity. It pushes the boundaries of traditional musical storytelling by blending couplets and shuffles, codpieces and jazz hands, humor and heart. This mash-up of historical setting and contemporary sensibilities will entertain, surprise, and absolutely delight you. Whether you’re a Shakespeare super-fan, a Broadway aficionado, or someone who ‘doesn’t do theatre,’ you’ll laugh at least twelve times out loud. That’s a bona fide guarantee! “

Theatre Memphis Executive Producer, Debbie Litch. gleams, “ This production of Something Rotten! has everything going for it. It is packed with incredible local talent and our Production Team is at the top of their game. To bring this musical satire to our audiences is like the icing on a cake … it pretty much covers everything there is in musical comedy and leaves you with a smile on your face.”