The Circuit Playhouse Brings The Beat To Memphis With Regional Premiere of HEAD OVER HEELS

Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with super sponsor, Dr. Thomas Ratliff, is excited to bring the beat of a new musical to the Birthplace of Rock n Roll!

Charged with the unmistakable, iconic music of The Go-Go's, the kingdom of Arcadia goes on a daring quest to do whatever it takes to protect their famous "Beat." On their journey, they will find love, deceit, and misinterpreted prophecy. Will the kingdom of Arcadia be saved? "Our Lips Are Sealed."

Director, Whitney Branan (Cabaret, Madagascar: A Musical Adventure), leads an all-star cast through the kingdom of Arcadia with fever pitched choreography matched only by The Go-Go's rocking score, musically directed by Resident Company member Nathan McHenry. Resident Company members Daniel Stuart Nelson (Kinky Boots, Cabaret) and Brooke Papritz (The Humans, 1984) star as Musidorus and Mopsa.

The Head Over Heels ensemble introduces the Playhouse on the Square Associate Company to the city of Memphis. With performances from Madeline Jones, Jayland Potts, Isaiah Rosales, and Haley Wilson all last seen in Playhouse on the Square's production of Kinky Boots. Associate Company Member, Michael Jackson plays the role of Dametas. Playhouse on the Square is happy to welcome some special guests to The Circuit Playhouse stage. The role of Pythio is portrayed by local Drag Queen star and former Miss Gay Tennessee (2011) Pat McCooter (Chris Bryant). The Ostrander Larry Riley Rising Star award recipient for 2019, Karl Robinson (Madagascar: A Musical Adventure, DreamGirls) and Playhouse on the Square's newest Resident Company member Breyannah Tillman (Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook, DreamGirls), join this rocking cast.

Formed in Los Angeles, California, The Go-Go's rose to popularity in the early 1980s with their debut album Beauty and the Beat, reaching number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. With four top selling albums and countless singles hits: "We Got the Beat," "Vacation," and "Our Lips are Sealed," the Go-Go's were pioneers in the genre of rock music. Head Over Heels, a new musical featuring the songs of the Go-Go's, ran on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre from July 26, 2018 to January 6, 2019.

Performances will run Thursday - Saturday 8:00 pm curtain and with 2:00 pm curtain on Sunday. Matinee performances for school groups are also available select days during the week. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit our website www.playhouseonthesquare.org. Group rates are also available. Follow on social media using #TheBeat901.

Special ticket pricing for opening weekend $27. Pay What You Can performance, sponsored by Arts First and the First Tennessee Foundation is October 10th.





