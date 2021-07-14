The Actors Renaissance Theatre Presents DANGEROUS ENTANGLEMENTS
The Actors Renaissance Theatre will present Dangerous Entanglements
This inspirational stage play occurs within the backdrop of Erotica Cosmetics, as five women struggle with their careers, their emotions, and life choices being involved with the CEO of the company, Mike Vanderveede.
Meanwhile, Aunt Iris is not all she appears to be as she seeks out a new husband in an attempt to disguise the 'family business.
Written & Directed by Mary Ann Washington, Stage Manager- Kelli Pollard, Music Directed by- Chi Chi Mason, Lights- Olivia E. Johnson, Sound- Jimmy Freeman Jr.. Props- Trina Battle, Kelli Pollard, and Mary Ann Washington.
Performances run August 5- 15. Purchase tickets through Eventbrite.com or call 901-314-5932.