 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Tennessee Shakespeare Company Launches CLASSICAL COMEDIES & COCKTAILS Reading Series This November

Dan McCleary will direct readings of Three Sisters, Tartuffe, and Blithe Spirit in a relaxed, cocktail-enhanced setting at the Tabor Stage.

By: Oct. 07, 2025
Tennessee Shakespeare Company Launches CLASSICAL COMEDIES & COCKTAILS Reading Series This November Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company will bring laughter and literary flair to the Tabor Stage this fall with its inaugural Classical Comedies & Cocktails Reading Series, curated and directed by Dan McCleary. Audiences are invited to enjoy timeless wit and theatrical craft in a convivial, cocktail-friendly atmosphere on Sundays, November 2, 9, and 16 at 3:00 p.m.

The series opens with Anton Chekhov’s Three Sisters on November 2, continues with Molière’s Tartuffe on November 9, and concludes with Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit on November 16. Each afternoon will feature live readings performed by members of Tennessee Shakespeare Company’s ensemble, offering a lively encounter with some of theatre’s most enduring and uproarious works.

“The Classical Comedies & Cocktails series is a way for us to celebrate the mastery of these playwrights while creating an intimate, communal space for our audiences,” said Dan McCleary, TSC’s Founder and Producing Artistic Director. “It’s about laughter, language, and connection — the hallmarks of live theatre.”

The new series is part of Tennessee Shakespeare Company’s eighteenth performance season, which also features the Free Shout-Out Shakespeare production of Much Ado About Nothing, the holiday pairing Christmas Gems: A Child’s Christmas in Wales and The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle, and an early-2026 production of The Taming of the Shrew.

All performances will take place at Tabor Stage, 7950 Trinity Road in Memphis. Tickets and additional season details are available at tnshakespeare.org or by calling (901) 759-0604.




Need more Memphis Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Buena Vista Social Club
41 ratings

Buena Vista Social Club
Wicked
149 ratings

Wicked
Hamilton
112 ratings

Hamilton
Hell's Kitchen
61 ratings

Hell's Kitchen

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos