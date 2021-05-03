Tennessee Playwrights Studio Announces 2022 Season Of Theatre, Fundraising Initiative

Tennessee Playwrights Studio has announced the TPS 2022 Season of theatre with four world premieres of new works by Tennessee playwrights/creators, along with a new cohort of TPS Fellows to be selected for the playwright development lab in 2022.

Full productions slated for the 2022 season at the Darkhorse Theatre include:

THAT WOMAN: THE MONOLOGUE PLAY

A co-production from Angela Gimlin and TPS

THAT WOMAN: THE MONOLOGUE PLAY is comprised of a series of monologues from the perspective of women involved (or rumored-to-be-involved) with President John F. Kennedy. Created and performed by Molly Breen, Megan Dianne DeWald, Angela Gimlin, Alicia Haymer, April Hardcastle-Miles, Nettie Kraft, Ang Madaline-Johnson, Mary McCallum, Elizabeth Turner, and Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva.

Will run in tandem with THAT WOMAN:THE DANCE SHOW

at the Darkhorse Theatre, June 16-25, 2022.

THAT WOMAN: THE DANCE SHOW

A TPS Production

THAT WOMAN: THE DANCE SHOW will explore the stories of women involved (or rumored-to-be-involved) with President John F. Kennedy through dance. Directed by Molly Breen. Created and/or performed by: Molly Breen, Caitlin Del Casino, BranDon Johnson, Cornell Ha'kim Kennedy, Ariana Hodes, Thea Jones, Jodie Mowrey, Tosha Marie Pendergrast, Schuyler Phoenix, Rachel Simons, Nikki Staggs, Brittany Stewart, Emma Williams and more!

Will run in tandem with THAT WOMAN:THE MONOLOGUE PLAY

At the Darkhorse Theatre, June 16 - 25, 2022.

DON'T LOOK BLACK

by Preston Crowder (2020 TPS Fellow)

A TPS Production

Synopsis: A group of white friends are enthused after being given a chance to participate in a "Black Immersion Experience". What they figure will be an opportunity to play in their harmful stereotypes quickly turns into a house of nightmares as they are shown the true magic of blackness.

At the Darkhorse Theater for a special 3-week run, August 19 - September 4, 2022.

SINS OF THE CITY

by Shawn Whitsell (2020 TPS Fellow)

A co-production from Destiny Theatre Experience and TPS

A popular and successful politician is propositioned by a young, aspiring campaign manager on the eve of an election. What starts out as a seemingly ordinary run for office culminates in a moral reckoning.

At the Darkhorse Theatre, October 20 - 29, 2022.

Individuals who would like to donate can visit our Season 2022 gofundme campaign at: https://gofund.me/c4c9cd06

Applications for the 2022 cohort of Fellows will open in November of 2021. Potential fellow applicants interested in joining the TPS mailing list can email molly@tnplaywrights.

Actors wishing to join the TPS actor list and be notified of audition and workshop opportunities can send headshots, resumes and age range to molly@tnplaywrights.org.