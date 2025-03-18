THE OUTSIDERS, THE NOTEBOOK, and More Set For Orpheum Theater's 2025-2026 Broadway Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Orpheum Theatre Group has announced the 2025-2026 Orpheum Broadway Season featuring eight shows including five Memphis premieres. Current Season Ticket Holders can renew now. Ticket packages for new Season Ticket Holders will be available starting Friday, May 2. Those interested in becoming a Season Ticket Holder can join a special Priority List starting now until April 25 to secure access to a 48-hour presale ahead of the public on sale. More information can be found at orpheum-memphis.com/season.

“We have timeless stories, timely stories, time traveling stories and everything in between,” said Brett Batterson, President & CEO of the Orpheum Theatre Group. “The new season has something for everyone, and we look forward to welcoming audiences to the best that Broadway has to offer.”

The 2025-2026 season begins with A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL – the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. Based on the bestselling novel that inspired the iconic film, THE NOTEBOOK: THE MUSICAL tells the love story of Allie and Noah featuring music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson. Created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt's Creek” and the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century, & JULIET is the hilarious new musical that flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name and asks the question—what would happen if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo?

The new year brings the 2024 Tony Award-winner for Best Musical - THE OUTSIDERS. Adapted from S.E. HINTON's seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola's iconic film, this thrilling musical with a dynamic original score tells the story of friendship, family, belonging and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.” One of the most successful movie musicals of all time, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, returns to the stage with a critically acclaimed North American tour featuring beloved songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” and “Edelweiss.” Great Scott! BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with a destination set for Memphis in 2026 and adapted for the stage by the iconic film's creators Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis. SIX – the global sensation about the SIX wives of Henry VIII returns to the Orpheum to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power. Closing out the season in the summer of 2026 is Disney's 30th anniversary production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. This enchanting and timeless tale has been brought to life like never before.

The 2025-2026 Orpheum Broadway Season is generously sponsored by Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis, Memphis Area Honda Dealers and Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Current Season Ticket Holders can renew now by logging on to Orpheum-Memphis.com/Account. For more information about season tickets visit orpheum-memphis.com/season. The public on-sale for individual shows and group tickets will be announced later.

