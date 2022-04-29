SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Comes to Playhouse on the Square Tonight

Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with Art and Nancy Graesser, Jerry and Nina Patton Family Foundation, 1910 Frame Works, Playhouse on the Square season sponsor, Dorothy O. Kirsch, and super sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff present the much-anticipated Playhouse on the Square Revival of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFÉ, with Music & Lyrics by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller.

Performances run April 29 - May 29, 2022.

Tickets are available now at www.playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling the box office, (901) 726-4656

The Broadway sensation celebrating the songs of Leiber and Stoller returns to the Birthplace of Rock and Roll! Featuring smash hits like Spanish Harlem, Yakety Yak, Love Potion #9, and Jailhouse Rock. Smokey Joe's Café is sure to leave audiences dancing in the aisles.

After being one of the many productions delayed due to COVID-19, director and Playhouse on the Square Resident Company Member, Daniel Stuart Nelson (Little Shop of Horrors, Songs for a New World), has amassed an exciting and talented cast of Memphis theatre favorites as well as performers making their Playhouse on the Square debuts!

Returning to the Playhouse on the Square stage are Resident Company members Nathan McHenry (Cabaret, Million Dollar Quartet), Brooke Papritz (Little Shop of Horrors, Days of Rage), and Breyannah Tillman (Junie B. Jones the Musical, Dreamgirls). Also joining the cast are Memphis theatre favorites, Kylan Owens (Schoolhouse Rock, Live!, Junie B. Jones the Musical), and former Playhouse on the Square Associate Company member Haley Wilson (Songs for a New World, Kinky Boots).

Circuit Playhouse, Inc. is excited to welcome Marc Gill (Sister Act, Pageant) back home to Memphis, TN and announce Marc as the newest member of the Playhouse on the Square Resident Company. Gill is a graduate of Depaul University (Chicago). For the past five years, Marc has resided in Minneapolis, MN, working for GTC Dramatics, Sidekick Theatre, and The Children's Theatre Company. The CPI family is happy to welcome Marc to the company. The multi-talented performer will be featured in numerous projects during the 2022-2023 season as well as within Playhouse on the Square's Department of Theatre Education.

Making their Playhouse on the Square stage debuts are actors Justtone Jackson, Curtis Jai, Ily Jeanniton, and Cleavon Meabon.

The full cast and crew list for Smokey Joe's Café is as follows:

THE CAST



Kylan Owens

Marc Gill

Cleavon Meabon

Curtis Jai

Nathan McHenry

Breyannah Tillman

Haley Wilson

Brooke Papritz

Ily Jeanniton

Justtone Jackson

THE CREATIVE TEAM

Director/Choreographer: Daniel Stuart Nelson

Music Director: Jason Eschhofen

Stage Manager: Tessa Verner

ASM: Alexandra Brue

Scenic Designer: Ryan Howell

Lighting Designer: Justin Gibson

Props Designer: Tessa Verner

Costume Designer: Lindsay Schmeling

Sound Designer: Jason Eschhofen

Performances will run Thursday through Saturday with an 8:00 pm curtain. Sunday Matinees have a 2:00 pm curtain. Playhouse on the Square is seating at full capacity and recommending patrons wear masks, as suggested by the Shelby County Health Department. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit our website www.playhouseonthesquare.org. Follow with social media using #SMOKEY901. Group rates available.

Special ticket pricing for opening weekend $27. Pay What You Can performance is Thursday, May 5th.

For questions and press bookings, please contact Playhouse on the Square Director of Community Relations, Marcus Cox (901) 937-6496.