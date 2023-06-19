MARY POPPINS, JR to be Presented on the Theatre Memphis Lohrey Theatre Stage in July

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins, Jr will be performed on the Theatre Memphis Lohrey Theatre stage July 14, 15 and 16, 2023. The production is the culmination of an expanded youth initiative by Theatre Memphis that includes an auditioned cast and an ensemble resulting from the Summer Performance Workshop held in early July. The production is directed by Theatre Memphis Teaching Artist, Keia Johnson. The Music Director is Dr. Ashley Davis, the Choreographer is Steven Prince Tate and the Costumer is Allison White. See a full cast list at https://theatrememphis.org/programs/mary-poppins-jr-2/.

A 90 minute production with no intermission, Mary Poppins, Jr. will be performing on the same set as the full length Theatre Memphis blockbuster production of Mary Poppins that runs June 9 – July 2, 2023. Becky Caspersen, Theatre Memphis Director of Stage Management, Outreach and Volunteer Engagement, reveals, “The opportunity to have a youth production with the professional environment from a sister show is such a great realization of the goals we have set to give the young participants an experience of a lifetime. With adult supervision, the youth in the cast and ensemble, as well as the crew, are producing this production of Mary Poppins, Jr. from top to bottom. It is a unique chance to expose them to all the workings of a show … on, off and back stage.”

Tickets for Mary Poppins, Jr. are available online, Click Here or through the box office, 901.682.8323. Students: $8, Adults: $12. July 14 and 15 at 7:30pm. July 16 at 2pm.

Theatre Memphis is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization located at 630 Perkins Extended @ Southern Avenue and is a community theatre whose mission it is to provide outstanding theatrical experiences to enrich the lives of our diverse audiences, participants and community.

Visit their website: www.theatrememphis.org