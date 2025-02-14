LEGALLY BLONDE, MAMMA MIA! Announced for Theatre Memphis 2025-26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Memphis has announced its 2025-26 season with a season decidedly dedicated to variety. All take a bow in the coming season to present quality entertainment to our patrons.

As Theatre Memphis Executive Producer Debbie Litch says, “As we were putting together our new season, we were drawn to compelling stories that were creating a wide range of entertainment options. We felt it led us to a season that touches all walks of life celebrating classic works, familiar titles and exciting new works.” Litch adds, “We have been so blessed and grateful that our patrons are showing up in record numbers. We feel that our attention to programming, consistent artistic quality, affordable tickets, welcoming environment, and our accessible facility have all led to this success.”

Presented by First Horizon Foundation, the 2025-26 season will include a full range of musicals, dramas, and comedies. The 411 seat proscenium Lohrey Theatre will kick off the season with the popular musical Something Rotten! This outrageous and hilarious show takes aim at what writing a musical in The Bard's time would be like. A madcap take on a who-done-it based on the corny thrillers of the heyday of Hollywood, The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940 will keep you guessing and until all is revealed. The ABBA jukebox musical Mamma Mia! comes to the stage in February 2026 for an extended run as it tells the tale of an old “girl group” that reunites as they discover the true meaning of love. Next, the absurd and comical Noises Off performs with all its charm in April and May with farce center stage. The season will end with the joyous and clever, Legally Blonde, The Musical, opening in June. Though not part of the season membership package, the family favorite, A Christmas Carol*, will be performed as a special holiday offering in December for the 48th consecutive year at Theatre Memphis.

The 100 seat black box Next Stage season leads off in September with the powerful William Shakespeare drama Hamlet. In November, as a direct result of Theatre Memphis' Read to Relate interactive discussion sessions, The Thanksgiving Play features satire with a topical look at well-meaning but culturally insensitive theatre artists who drive to produce a school play based on the original Thanksgiving as they struggle with their own biases. Always a Bridesmaid, a comedic romp that surrounds promises made by a group of friends at their Senior Prom and flashes forward 30 years to see how far they will go to keep their vow, will be presented in January 2026. Closing the Next Stage season line up, The Shawshank Redemption, based on a Stephen King novella, brings to life the resilience it takes to survive through the power of faith.

Season memberships for the new 2025-26 season will be on sale starting February 28, 2025, at the opening of Disney The Beauty and the Beast and include six tickets that are good to use on any performance in the Lohrey Theatre or The Next Stage and can be used in combination on any show, excluding A Christmas Carol which is not part of the membership package. Season members do, however, receive discounts on tickets to the holiday production and special offerings. Regular Memberships secured prior to September 9, 2025, will receive a $10 discount off the regular membership price of $150 and a seventh ticket! Season Memberships are available by calling the box office at 901.682.8323 or going to www.theatrememphis.org/tickets.

All evening shows will perform at 7:30pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays with matinees on Sundays at 2pm, unless otherwise designated. Single full ticket prices for adults are $35 for musicals and $25 for dramas/comedies, $15 for students. There is a $5 discount on full price adult tickets for military personnel and seniors 62 and older.

Dates for all productions are listed below. More information on all the shows will are available on our website at www.theatrememphis.org/seasons/2025-26.

2025-26 Season.

LOHREY THEATRE

Something Rotten!, August 17 – September 7, 2025

The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940, October 17 – November 2, 2025

* A Christmas Carol, 48th Annual Production December 5 - 23, 2025

Mamma Mia!, February 27 – March 29, 2026

Noises Off, April 24 – May 10, 2026

Legally Blonde, the Musical, June 5 – 28, 2026

NEXT STAGE

William Shakepeare's Hamlet, September 19 – October 5, 2025

The Thanksgiving Play, November 7 – 22, 2025

Always a Bridesmaid, January 23 – February 8, 2026

The Shawshank Redemption, April 3 - 19, 2026

*NOT PART OF THE SEASON MEMBERSHIP PACKAGE, BUT MEMBERS GET DISCOUNTS ON ADULT FULL PRICE TICKETS.

