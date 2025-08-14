JUBILEE to be Presented at Hattiloo Theatre in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hattiloo Theatre has partnered with Lane College to present the production of Jubilee at the Ned R. McWherter West Tennessee Arts Center. The musical celebration, written by Tazwell Thompson and inspired by the legendary Fisk Jubilee Singers, will run from August 28th to August 30th, 2025.

Mayor of Jackson, TN, Scott Conger, states, "We are honored to welcome Hattiloo Theatre of Memphis back to Jackson as they bring the powerful story and sound of the Fisk Jubilee Singers to our community. Jubilee is more than a performance -- it's a celebration of history, resilience, and the enduring spirit of African American music and culture. We are proud to host such a meaningful experience right here in our city and excited for the possibilities it opens for deeper creative partnerships between our cities."

Founder and CEO of Hattiloo Theatre, Ekundayo Bandele, explains, "I'm thrilled to bring Jubilee to Jackson, which is like a sister city to us. The last time we were there was with If Scrooge Was a Brother, and it feels good to reconnect. My hope is that this isn't just about sharing our work, but also about building something together and helping Jackson showcase its own stories too."

Interim President of Lane College, Dr. Donald W. Comer, expresses, "At Lane College, we believe in the power of the arts to awaken truth, amplify local voices, and inspire the next generation of changemakers. This collaborative project to bring Hattiloo Theatre's production of Jubilee to Jackson embodies our strategic vision to create meaningful partnerships that elevate both our institution and the city we proudly call home."

Jubilee is a powerful a cappella stage production inspired by the legendary Fisk Jubilee Singers, whose trailblazing legacy of resilience and musical excellence has spanned over a century. Featuring more than three dozen spirituals and hymns, the show celebrates Black history through soul-stirring songs and storytelling that continue to uplift audiences nationwide.