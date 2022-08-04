JOOK Now Accepting Submissions for 3rd Annual Spotlight Series

JOOK's 3rd Annual Spotlight Series is celebrating new plays by Southern writers! After two successful seasons, the series returns for a third round of submissions. This year's series will feature new two character plays written by emerging and established Southern writers. JOOK's Spotlight Series is an opportunity for playwrights to collaborate with actors, directors, and other writers. Previous finalists include MASS GRAVES by Cris Eli Blak, THE AMPHIBIANS by Dan Caffrey, LEMURIA by Bonnie Antosh, NATCHETOCHES by Seth McNeill, and JULIE'S PLACE by Emily McClain. Chosen works may be selected for public presentations.

Based in Memphis, Tennessee and co-founded by Randy Redd and Taylor Newby, JOOKMS facilitates the development of new works for Theatre, Film, & Television.

DEADLINE: SEPTEMBER 1, 2022

Series Presentation dates:

October 1 - 3, 2022

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

TWO-HANDERS by SOUTHERN WRITERS: FULL LENGTH or ONE ACT plays with only 2 main characters.

Musicals will not be accepted at this time.

Translations, adaptations, collections of one-acts, children's plays, and plays that have received full-scale, professional productions prior to submission are not eligible.

Plays that have had workshops and/or readings will be accepted.

Electronic submissions (PDF) only.

Only one submission per playwright is allowed each year.

Up to 4 finalists will be chosen to participate in the Spotlight Series.

Finalists will be selected by a panel of readers and notified by JOOKMS no later than September 15th.

They regret that individual feedback will not be possible.

Playwrights are required to participate in the rehearsal process and attend the readings and talkbacks for their play in a virtual setting.

The playwright reserves all rights to their material.

Submissions will be capped after the first 200 scripts are received.

Please include the following information in one attached PDF file, not in the body of your email. Do not attach multiple files.

Your contact information and bio

Your playwriting resume or experience

Title of the play

Character breakdown and description

Time and place of the play

Synopsis - no longer than 1 page

A concise paragraph describing the development history of the play

The full script

Email your complete submission package to:

contactjookms@gmail.com with the subject line SPOTLIGHT SUBMISSIONS 22

Incomplete submission packages will not be considered.

JOOKMS is committed to discovering, developing and presenting previously new voices in American theater. They believe that theater should be a positive, transformative and inclusive cultural experience for all of us. JOOK is committed to being a diverse creative space. One where all employees and volunteers, whatever their gender, race, ethnicity, national origin, age, sexual orientation or identity, education or disability, feels valued and respected. They provide equal opportunity for employment and advancement in all of our departments and programs. They respect and value diverse life experiences and heritages and ensure that all voices are valued and heard. We're also committed to maintaining an inclusive environment with equitable treatment for all.

Questions? Email contactjookms@gmail.com with the subject line SUBMISSIONS 22 QUESTION