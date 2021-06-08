Guitar Stylist Mario Monterosso to Perform at Theatre Memphis

TM Thursdays on the Plaza has scheduled Italian-born Mario Monterosso for this Thursday night, June 10, 2021. A unique path led him to Memphis to explore, create and perform in the Blues, Swing, Rock 'n' Roll, Rockabilly and Country styles. With his first guitar, he entered the world of music at the age of 14 attracted by the guitar styles of Chuck Berry, Carl Perkins, Scotty Moore, Cliff Gallup, Brian Setzer, and, fellow countryman, Vince Mannino who would mentor Monterosso in his initial musical formation as he perfected his guitar playing technique.

There is a $5 cover and the music starts at 6:30pm. Cash bar will be open with TM Thursday posters and TM T-shirts available for purchase. Don't forget to bring your lawn chair and get or bring your TM Plaza Passport to be stamped for discounts on TM productions in the future. USE THE SOUTHERN AVENUE ENTRANCE FOR ADMISSION.

Check out the current list of more scheduled events for the remainder of TM Thursdays on the Plaza at https://theatrememphis.org/tm-thursdays-on-the-plaza. Masks and social distancing protocols will be requested. Please honor the wishes of those who choose to do either or both.

See our 100th anniversary season at https://theatrememphis.org/2021-2022-season.