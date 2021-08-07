Euan Morton Will Perform a Benefit Concert For the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre

Euan Morton will perform a concert to benefit the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre this weekend.

The concert is August 8th at 7:30 p.m. at the DP Culp Student Center at ETSU. General tickets are $35. Premium tickets are $50, which includes a 30-minute talk-back (where Euan will respond to several questions from audience members.)

You can purchase tickets at jonesboroughtheatre.com or by calling the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.

Morton is a Scottish actor and singer, best known for his role as Boy George in the musical Taboo, receiving nominations for the Laurence Olivier Award and Tony Award for his performance. He most recently played the role of King George in the musical Hamilton on Broadway since July 2017.