Elvis Presley's Graceland Celebrates The King Of Rock 'n' Roll's 87th Birthday With Four Days Of Events

Elvis Presley's Graceland will be celebrating the King of Rock 'n' Roll's 87th birthday January 6-9, 2022 with four days of festivities including the annual Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony on January 8, a "Birthday Bash" at Elvis Presley's Memphis, concerts featuring music from all facets of Elvis' career, exclusive tours, movie screenings and more.

In addition to Graceland and Elvis Presley's Memphis, birthday celebration events will also be held at The Guest House at Graceland, the AAA Four Diamond-rated resort hotel located just steps from Graceland. For a complete day-by-day schedule and to purchase tickets visit Graceland.com/elvis-birthday.

To ensure the health and safety of all guests and employees, and in accordance with the Shelby County Health Department, COVID-19 protocols will be in place for all events. Find out more about current Graceland COVID-19 Protocols.

Festivities begin on January 6 with a bus tour of Memphis with the "Gates of Graceland" co-host Tom Brown and VP of Graceland Archives and Exhibits Angie Marchese highlighting the locations that were part of Elvis' life growing up and living in Memphis. The festivities will conclude that night with the Elvis Birthday Bash at Elvis Presley's Memphis and private evening tours of Graceland Mansion decorated for the holidays. The special evening tour of Graceland Mansion will include live tour guides inside Graceland and Elvis Christmas music playing throughout the rest of the mansion grounds. At Elvis Presley's Memphis, attendees will enjoy self-guided tours of the exhibits and an Elvis dance party with SiriusXM's Elvis Radio DJ Argo at Presley Motors, and photo ops, Elvis trivia, scavenger hunts, and more.

January 7 features a bus excursion to Tupelo, Mississippi where it all began in a two-room house where Elvis was born. Other events on the 7th include an Archives Show & Tell in the Guest House Theater, an afternoon screening and sing-along with the film "Viva Las Vegas," a Gospel Dinner with Elvis gospel music by Terry Blackwood and The Imperials in the Guest House ballroom, a special Ultimate VIP Christmas tour of Graceland and a late night screening of the movie "Elvis On Tour."

The celebration continues on Elvis' birthday January 8. At 8:30 a.m. the annual Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony will take place on Graceland's north lawn. The special ceremony will feature Graceland/EPE officials, a birthday cake cutting and proclamation of Elvis Presley Day by Memphis and Shelby County officials. Fans who are unable to attend can watch the ceremony online for free via the Graceland Cam on Livestream: https://www.graceland.com/graceland-cam.

Complimentary birthday cake will be served at Vernon's Smokehouse at Elvis Presley's Memphis. The afternoon also includes Conversations on Elvis in the Guest House theater with stories from those who knew the King of Rock 'n' Roll best. Special guests to be announced soon. The evening of the 8th features members of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra presenting their annual Elvis Pops Concert live at the Graceland Soundstage with musician and singer Terry Mike Jeffrey and his band joining them.

Tickets for Elvis' Birthday Celebration individual events and various packages can now be purchased at Graceland.com/elvis-birthday or by calling Graceland Reservations at 800-238-2000 or 901-332-3322.