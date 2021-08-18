Chattanooga Ballet Announces 2021-22 Season
The season will kick off with Capture, a new ballet by Brian McSween, performing on August 26.
"The 2021 - 2022 season represents a doubling of live performances and a continuation of efforts to grow the organization to entertain, educate and inspire a broader community," said John Farrimond, Chattanooga Ballet's executive director. "Developing the professional company and ballet school, finding a performance home at the UTC Fine Arts Center, and our upcoming rebranding are critical steps within our strategic plan."
Learn more at https://chattballet.org/.
Check out the full lineup below!
Capture
A new ballet by Artistic Director Brian McSween
August 26
Hunter Museum, 6 pm.
Fall Repertory Concert
October 22 and October 23
UTC Fine Arts Center, 7:30 pm
The Nutcracker
December 10-12
Tivoli Theatre, 7:30 pm and 2 pm
The Nutcracker
December 18
Niswonger Performing Arts Center
Greeneville, TN., 7:30 pm
Repertory Tour
February 11
Cookeville Performing Arts Center
Cookeville, TN., 7:30 pm
Repertory Tour
February 12
O'Brien Theatre at Roane State College
Harriman, TN., 7:30 pm
Repertory Tour
February 13
Williamson County Performing Arts Center
Franklin, TN., 3 pm
Cinderella
March 18 and March 19
UTC Fine Arts Center, 7:30 pm and 2 pm
Apollo
with the Chattanooga Symphony & Orchestra
March 24
Memorial Auditorium, 7:30 pm
Student Performances
April 30 and May 1
UTC Fine Arts Center, 7:30 pm and 2 pm
Ballet in the Park
May 7
White Oak Park, Red Bank, TN., 7 pm