Chattanooga Ballet Announces 2021-22 Season

Chattanooga Ballet has announced its upcoming season of 2021-22 in-person performances. The season will kick off with Capture, a new ballet by Brian McSween, performing on August 26.

"The 2021 - 2022 season represents a doubling of live performances and a continuation of efforts to grow the organization to entertain, educate and inspire a broader community," said John Farrimond, Chattanooga Ballet's executive director. "Developing the professional company and ballet school, finding a performance home at the UTC Fine Arts Center, and our upcoming rebranding are critical steps within our strategic plan."

Learn more at https://chattballet.org/.

Check out the full lineup below!

Capture

A new ballet by Artistic Director Brian McSween

August 26

Hunter Museum, 6 pm.

Fall Repertory Concert

October 22 and October 23

UTC Fine Arts Center, 7:30 pm

The Nutcracker

December 10-12

Tivoli Theatre, 7:30 pm and 2 pm

The Nutcracker

December 18

Niswonger Performing Arts Center

Greeneville, TN., 7:30 pm

Repertory Tour

February 11

Cookeville Performing Arts Center

Cookeville, TN., 7:30 pm

Repertory Tour

February 12

O'Brien Theatre at Roane State College

Harriman, TN., 7:30 pm

Repertory Tour

February 13

Williamson County Performing Arts Center

Franklin, TN., 3 pm

Cinderella

March 18 and March 19

UTC Fine Arts Center, 7:30 pm and 2 pm

Apollo

with the Chattanooga Symphony & Orchestra

March 24

Memorial Auditorium, 7:30 pm

Student Performances

April 30 and May 1

UTC Fine Arts Center, 7:30 pm and 2 pm

Ballet in the Park

May 7

White Oak Park, Red Bank, TN., 7 pm