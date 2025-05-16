AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' is Coming to Theatre Memphis Lohrey Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ain't Misbehavin', The Fats Waller Musical Show, will jive and sway its way onto the Theatre Memphis Lohrey Theatre stage to present a sassy and sultry revue June 6 - 29, 2025. This musical celebration of the legendary Fats Waller evokes the delightful humor and infectious energy of an American original. Five performers and an ensemble are featured with rowdy to risqué songs that reflect Waller's view of life as a journey meant for pleasure and play. A true tribute to the beat known as swing.

Director Jared Thomas Johnson elaborates, “Ain't Misbehavin' was groundbreaking … a tribute to Fats Waller and his contributions to musical theatre and black culture. Fats Waller was one of the first black musicians to compose for Broadway as well as being a world-renowned recording artist. Our version of Ain't Misbehavin' is a loving tribute to all black artists who paved the way with music. So appropriate that as Memphians we showcase the birth of black musicianship. Set in the early 1900's, it highlights when blacks influenced generations through the Harlem Renaissance with breakthroughs in poetry, film, music and art. This show is a celebration of the humor and joy of music and storytelling. It's a roaring good time”

Theatre Memphis Executive Producer, Debbie Litch, is “jazzed” to be presenting an energetic and musically formidable show like Ain't Misbehavin. “With the kind of local talent we have here in Memphis, it is no surprise that we could have done a concert version of this show from the first night of rehearsal. Imagine what six weeks of rehearsals will produce!” Litch also sings the praises of the actors and production crew, “The commitment to details from our staff, director, musical director and choreographer hits all the right notes. This joint will be jumping in June.”

