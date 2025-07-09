9 TO 5, THE MUSICAL to Open at Cumberland County Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beginning July 25, Cumberland County Playhouse will present “9 to 5, The Musical!” With jubilant music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and based on the 1980 hit movie, 9 to 5 is a high-energy musical comedy about three unlikely friends who take control of their office and learn there is nothing they can't do, even in a man's world.

Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy – giving their boss the boot! While he remains “otherwise engaged,” the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can't she?!

The principal cast includes Weslie Webster (Moon Over Buffalo), as Violet Newstead, Harli Cooper (Anastasia) as Judy Bernly, Abigail Williams (Unnecessary Farce) as Doralee Rhodes, Britt Hancock (Dial M for Murder) as Franklin Hart, Jr., Lauren Marshall (Hairspray) as Roz Keith, Noah Sowalskie (White Christmas) as Joe, Eli Choate (Mary Poppins) as Josh, Daniel Black (Hairspray) as Dick/Tinsworthy, Logan Purcell (Hairspray) as Dwayne, and Caitlin Schaub (The Miss Firecracker Contest) as Missy. Also featured in the cast are Jack Catena, Nakiiya Coleman, McGwire Holman, Jymil Littles, Maleyah Nowell, Patty Payne, Julia Peasall, Brynoch Rammell, Michael Rick, Michael Ruff, Ebony Strong, Jonathan Thompson, Peri Watson, Meghan Wombles, Phoenix Aura Woods, Robin Houghton, and Kwincy Pierre. 9 to5 is directed by Bryce McDonald (Anastasia), and choreographed by Ashley Gentry (White Christmas), with music direction by Lauren Marshall and Jacob Miller (Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream).

9 to 5 is rated PG-13, plays on the Mainstage, and is co-sponsored by Bob and Jaye Emrick, Club Wyndham, Hospice of Cumberland County, Fairfield Glade Resort, and TCAT Upper Cumberland, with additional support from Middle Tennessee Natural Gas Project Hometown Help.