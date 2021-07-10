VIDEO: Watch Adeline Wong 'Snapshots (2006)' ' as Part of MPOPlaysOn

Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra has released Adeline Wong 'Snapshots (2006)' as part of its MPOPlaysOn series.

Snapshots were commissioned by Steve Retallick of the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra in 2006. This work was inspired by Alice Sebold's Lovely Bones. In a nutshell, it tells of the narrator, Suzie Salmon who is raped and murdered. From heaven, she looks down on earth to observe the lives of her loved ones. Her story is not about her gruesome death. It is about the narrator watching her family and friends heal and find their way back to one another; it's about the restoration of a family after it is devastated. It's this luminous and hopeful quality in the book that touched me. Written in three movements, Snapshots is not an entirely programmatic work, nor does it follow the sequence of the incidents in the book. The voice of the cello suggests the voice of the narrator, which floats free and omnipresent.

Feast yourself to orchestral works by Malaysian composers as the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) collaborates with the Malaysian Composers Collective (MCC) to present a digital audio collection themed MPOPlaysOn: Malaysian Composers Series - Vol. 1. The digital audio collection is made available on the MPO YouTube channel, MPO TV from 31 May 2021 onwards.

This digital audio collection features a wonderful selection of classical works by Malaysian composers under the MCC banner such as Vivian Chua, Johan Othman, Ng Chong Lim, Adeline Wong and Ahmad Muriz Che Rose.

A total of 11 works are featured in this digital audio collection, all of which were previously performed by the MPO at the MPO Forum for Malaysian Composers concerts from 2003 to 2006. Held at Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS, this project provided a platform for the composers to constructively exploit the benefit of intensive integration and interaction with musicians of the MPO, tutors and audience.