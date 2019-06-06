THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Play at Istana Budaya

The Phantom of the Opera won't just be in your mind June 15 through July 7 as the world tour plays at Istana Budaya.

The Phantom of the Opera tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as 'The Phantom' who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano - Christine, the Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine's love for Raoul, the Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passions collide.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's most famous musical is also one ?of the most successful in entertainment history, playing to over 145 million people in 150 cities across 30 countries. ?It is the longest-running show on Broadway, having celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2018, and has won more than 70 major theatre awards, including seven Tony Awards and four Olivier Awards, including one for Best Musical... This is ?a musical masterpiece not to be missed.

The world tour's cast features: Jonathan Roxmouth as "The Phantom," Meghan Picerno as "Christine Daaé," Matt Leisy as "Raoul de Chagny," Beverley Chiat as "Carolotta Guidicelle," James Borthwick as "Monsieur Firmin," Curt Olds as "Monsieur Andre," Melina Kalomas as "Madame Giry," Thabiso Masemene as "Ubaldo Piangi," Kiruna-Lind Devar as "Meg Giry," Clara Verdier as "Alternate Christine Daaé," Rouel Beukes as "Monsieur Bouquet/Innkeeper," Robin Botha as "Madame Firmin/Spanish Lady," Ian Jon Bourg as "Soldier/Passarino," Deborah Caddy as "Attendant/Page," Joseph DePietro as "Monsieur Reyer/Jeweller," Jana Ellsworth as "Wild Woman/Spanish Lady," Michael Gillis as "Soldier/Hairdresser/Marksman," Luke Grooms as "Lion Man/Fireman," Mike Huff as "Auctioneer/Lefevre/Firechief," Eric Anthony Lopez as "Bidder/Fireman/Monk," Janelle Visagie as "Wild Woman/Spanish Lady," Jennifer West as "Wardobe Mistress/Confidante," Sebastian Zokoza as "Don Attilio/Policeman," Ayaka Kamei as "Choir de Ballet," Jesse Klick as "Soldier/Flunky/DC," Saverio Pescucci as "Slave Master/Shepherd," Järvi Raudsepp as "Choir de Ballet," Hillary Reiter as "Choir de Ballet," Rachel Thalman as "Choir de Ballet," Claire Van Bever as "Choir de Ballet," Skye Weiss as "Choir de Ballet," Jee Hyun Noh as "Swing/Resident Choreographer," Lungelwa Mdekazi as "Swing," Megan Ort as "Swing," Oliver Druce as "Swing," Julia McRae as "Swing" and Alexander Mendoza as "Swing."

For more information and tickets to The Phantom of the Opera, tap here.





Related Articles Shows View More Malaysia Stories

More Hot Stories For You