Symphonic Rock: When Rock And Orchestra Collide Comes to PJPAC

Prepare for an electrifying night as the worlds of rock and symphony converge in an unforgettable musical extravaganza! Tutan Entertainment proudly presents 'Symphonic Rock: When Rock and Orchestra Collide,' an event set to captivate audiences on November 16, 2024. This sensational concert will take place at PJPAC, 1 Utama, offering an unparalleled experience that transcends traditional musical boundaries.

A Night of Legendary Music

Featuring an extraordinary selection of music from iconic bands such as The Beatles, Coldplay, Muse, Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Radiohead, Nirvana, and more, 'Symphonic Rock' promises to deliver a sonic journey like no other. Each performance will be reimagined through the masterful arrangements that blend the raw energy of rock with the rich, orchestral sound of a full symphony. This unique fusion will breathe new life into beloved classics, creating an immersive experience that resonates with both rock enthusiasts and symphony lovers.

Adding to the magic, the Tutan Festival Orchestra, under the baton of maestro Kevin Field, will provide the symphony, while the Kuala Lumpur City Opera will deliver the powerful vocals. This collaboration ensures a spectacular and dynamic performance, combining the best of both worlds in one incredible evening.

Meet the Visionary Conductor: Kevin Field

Leading this spectacular event is the renowned conductor, Kevin Field. Known for his dynamic and passionate style, Kevin has conducted orchestras around the globe, earning acclaim for his ability to seamlessly blend diverse musical genres. His visionary approach and extensive repertoire will ensure that every note hits with precision and emotion, making 'Symphonic Rock' an unmissable event.

Kevin Field shared his excitement about the event: "I'm thrilled to be part of 'Symphonic Rock: When Rock and Orchestra Collide.' This concert fuses the power of rock with the grandeur of an orchestra, reimagining iconic songs from The Beatles to Coldplay. It's a celebration of musical innovation, and I can't wait to share this experience with everyone."

Ticket Information

Tickets for 'Symphonic Rock' will be available starting July 1st, with prices starting from RM90. Exclusive promotions will make this event accessible to all music lovers:

Super Early Bird: 15% off from July 1st to July 21st.

Early Bird: 10% off from July 22nd to August 19th.

Group Discount: 10% off for groups purchasing 4 or more tickets.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.tutanentertainment.com.

Comments