MAESTRO OF PAPER SHADOWS Comes to PJPAC in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"Maestro of Paper Shadows" is an evening of living art celebrating Toh Ai Hwa’s 62-year legacy in the Theatre of Puppets. The performance is on 6 August at PJPAC.

This land is home to Teochew music, opera, and the uniquely Penang-style Teochew iron-rod puppetry.

Passed down through five generations, this family has not only preserved the art but also the love that comes with it. A love for one another and a passion for the craft.

Through the tests of time, they’ve overcome challenge after challenge, holding fast to their passion and protecting this art form—an art that belongs to their family and their culture.

“May it be passed down through the ages.” Not just the blessing of their ancestors, but the promise of the present generation. With the spirit of true artisans, they guard the essence of Teochew culture, allowing it to shine on new stages, in new times.