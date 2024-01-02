KL PODFEST Comes to PJPAC Next Month

Come check out KL PodFest 2024, Malaysia’s first podcast festival, coming to PJPAC in February. The event runs 3-4 February, 2024.

Featuring a lineup of top podcasters from Malaysia and Singapore, enjoy over 20 sessions across one weekend including live recording sessions, workshops, activities, and more.

Curated for fans, podcast listeners, and aspiring podcasters, KL PodFest 2024 is a platform for creators to showcase their unique perspectives, stories, and talents. No genres left behind as we serve everything from current affairs, lifestyle, sports, and more.

Ticket categories:

- Day pass (Saturday, 3 Feb)

- Day pass (Sunday, 4 Feb)

- Weekend pass

- Special fan pass for Financial Faiz (Saturday, 3 Feb)

- Special fan pass for Malam Seram (Saturday, 3 Feb)

- Special fan pass for Keluar Sekejap (Sunday, 4 Feb)

- Special fan pass for OKLETSGO (Sunday, 4 Feb)

Special fan pass T&C:

- Guarantees you a seat at your selected show

- Free-seating within front-row seats, which is limited to 100 pax

- Also allows entry into all other sessions on both days