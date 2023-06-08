ASA SAYANG - A series of Malay Traditional Music comes to PJPAC, presented by Students of Gloria Musica.

Located in Southeast Asia, Malaysia’s musical scene is influenced by many cultural groups, including Malay, Chinese, and Indian groups, among others. Malays are an ethnic group native to the Malay Peninsula, Sumatra, coastal Borneo, eastern Sumatra, parts of Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore. Traditional Malay music includes dance dramas, story-telling, poem and folk songs for dances, martial arts, and religions occasions. Some ethnic percussion instruments are essential to Malay music, as well as traditional bowed or plucked string or flute-like instrument.

Join us for a child-friendly and interactive cultural music fiesta of the Malay Folk and Traditional Music! This is a family fun concert suitable for children aged 5 and above, looking to bring back the nostalgic childhood Malay music to everyone in this era.

You must have heard of some of these famous music during your childhood