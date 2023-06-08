ASA SAYANG - A Series of Malay Traditional Music Comes to PJPAC

The performance is on 18 June.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

ASA SAYANG - A series of Malay Traditional Music comes to PJPAC, presented by Students of Gloria Musica.

Located in Southeast Asia, Malaysia’s musical scene is influenced by many cultural groups, including Malay, Chinese, and Indian groups, among others. Malays are an ethnic group native to the Malay Peninsula, Sumatra, coastal Borneo, eastern Sumatra, parts of Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore. Traditional Malay music includes dance dramas, story-telling, poem and folk songs for dances, martial arts, and religions occasions. Some ethnic percussion instruments are essential to Malay music, as well as traditional bowed or plucked string or flute-like instrument. 

Join us for a child-friendly and interactive cultural music fiesta of the Malay Folk and Traditional Music! This is a family fun concert suitable for children aged 5 and above, looking to bring back the nostalgic childhood Malay music to everyone in this era.

You must have heard of some of these famous music during your childhood

  1. Burung Kakak Tua
  2. Dayung Sampan
  3. Wau Bulan
  4. Jong Jong Inai
  5. Lenggang Kangkung
  6. Chan Mali Chan
  7. Tepuk Amai Amai
  8. Rasa Sayang



KL City Opera presents the “Opera Gala Spectacular” featuring iconic opera scenes from Donizetti's L'elisir d'amore, Puccini's La Boheme, Mozart’s Don Giovanni to rare gems and excerpts from operas such as Bellini’s Norma, Bizet's Les pêcheurs de perles, Leoncavallo's Pagliacci, Korngold’s Die Tote Stadt and more.

'3+1 Productions' comprising of three passionate musicians and a dynamic manager, their debut concert will feature a series of renowned Chinese concerto classical works such as “Butterfly Lovers”, “The Legend of White Snake” and 'Erhu Rhapsody No. 1”. The three young virtuosos, Liao Ruofan (Erhu), Lim Lin (Dizi), and Chen Kian Hao (Erhu) will rise to their occasion along with the 80 piece orchestra of the Lee Rubber Chinese Orchestra Kuala Lumpur.

Persembahan ini telah dicalonkan dalam kategori “Pelakon Utama Terbaik” di Anugerah Seni BOH Cameronian ke-18. Ia telah dipersembahkan buat julung kalinya pada Mei 2022 di IGNITE Solo Performance Festival 2022 dan juga telah dipersembahkan di Pulau Pinang. 

Premiered in September 2017 at the Kuala Lumpur International Arts Festival 2017, the show has so far been performed over 50 times at 25 venues including local and international primary schools, receiving very positive feedback from students, teachers and parents. It has also toured to Manila and Seoul. Many commented on the fun and exciting way Shakespeare’s story was brought to life for the young audience, without dumbing down.

