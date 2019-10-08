WOMEN IN JEOPARDY Announced At The Public Theatre

The Public Theatre begins it's 2019-20 Season with the laugh out loud comedy WOMEN IN JEOPARDY playing October 18 - 27. Imagine Sex and the City meets I love Lucy when middle-aged moms start dating! Longtime friends Liz, Mary and Jo do everything together, until Liz starts dating a creepy guy who may or may not be a serial killer. It's up to her gal pals to bring her to her senses as they trade in their wine glasses for spy glasses and leap to her rescue. Grab your gal pals for this laugh out loud comedy about how ridiculously far we'll go to help our friends.

Director Christopher Schario says, "This play is great fun. It's a satisfying comedy, especially for women as the story revolves around a group of female best friends who have known each other forever, and how the introduction of a creepy new boyfriend into the picture shakes up their world."

Performing in this play is a hilarious ensemble of professional actors; Heather Dilly (Liz), Amanda Ryan Paige (Mary), Janet Mitchko (Jo), Torsten Hillhouse (Jackson), Tom Harney (Trenner) and Nicole Fava (Amanda).

Audiences may recognize some of the cast from previous productions. Heather Dilly has appeared in numerous TPT productions including Ripcord, Indoor Outdoor, Gun Shy, Secrets of a Soccer Mom and as the conservative mother in last season's hilarious Human Error. Playing her potential serial killer boyfriend Jackson Scull is Torsten Hillhouse. Torsten was last seen at TPT opposite Heather in Ripcord, and Love Sick as well as in multiple roles in The Midvale High School 50th Reunion. Audiences may also recognize Nicole Fava who appeared as adorable Frenchy in the summer production of Grease. Rounding out returning actors is Janet Mitchko in the role of sarcastic divorcee Jo. Janet appeared last year at TPT as Nora in A Doll's House Part 2, among many other productions.

Once again, The Public Theatre will continue its FREE pre-show events on opening night with a beer sampling compliments of Baxter Brewing on October 18th, and a wine-tasting in the lobby provided by The Vault before the Thursday, October 24th performance. A free post-show discussion featuring the cast and director will also directly follow the Sunday, Oct 20st matinee.

WOMEN IN JEOPARDY will be performed at The Public Theatre, Lewiston/Auburn's Professional Theatre, October 18 - 27. Thurs-Sat at 7:30pm, Sun at 2pm with a Sat matinee on Oct 27 at 3pm. Tickets: $25 Adults, $22 groups. For tickets visit thepublictheatre.org or call 782-3200. The Theatre is located at 31 Maple St. Lewiston.





