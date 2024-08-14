Video: First Look at BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Maine State Music Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at Maine State Music Theatre's production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, a captivating journey through the life of one of music’s most iconic songwriters. The production is now on stage through August 24th, 2024.

Before she was the hit-maker, Carole King, she was Carole Klein, a spunky young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" takes audiences back to where it all began, chronicling her rise to stardom through the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music and her own life-changing success with the album "Tapestry." Featuring songs such as "You’ve Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "Natural Woman," and "I Feel the Earth Move," this musical promises an unforgettable ride through Carole King’s extraordinary life and career.

The cast includes Kyra Kennedy as Carole King, Jeff Sullivan as Gerry Goffin, Kathryn Boswell as Cynthia Weil, and Nick Moulton as Barry Mann. Also included in the cast are Reed Campbell (Don Kirshner), Mary Beth Donahoe (Betty), Rachel Gubow (Marilyn), and Charis Leos as Genie Klein. Randy Cain and Seth Eliser play the Righteous Brothers, while the Drifters are portrayed by DeShawn Bowens, Trevail Maurice, Alfie Parker, Jr., and Jeremiah Valentino Porter. The Shirelles feature Giselle Amarisa Watts, Candace Haynes, Paris Porché Richardson, and Mikayla White. Understudies include Calista Jones and Jalen Kirkman.

