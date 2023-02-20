Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
USM Department of Theatre to Bring INTO THE WOODS to Russell Hall Stage in March

Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine weave together everyone's favorite storybook characters in this Tony Award-winning modern classic.

Feb. 20, 2023  

The USM Department of Theatre, in collaboration with the Osher School of Music, will bring Sondheim's & Lapine's modern classic Into the Woods to life in this lavish & enchanting production.

Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine weave together everyone's favorite storybook characters in this Tony Award-winning modern classic. The Baker and his wife wish to have a child, Cinderella wishes to attend the King's Festival, and Jack wishes his cow would give milk. The Baker and his wife launch a journey into the woods that sets everyone on the path to getting their wish. But the consequences of their actions return to haunt them with disastrous results. Everyone must band together to survive and create a new world for themselves.

For director Elizabeth Carlson, what makes Into the Woods compelling is its focus on community. "It's about how we live together and what we owe to each other and all the impossible decisions and inevitable mistakes we make in our relationships to one another. This play refuses to offer the easy answers we want from a fairy tale, and that is what makes it a rich landscape for exploration; we see these characters wrestle with the consequences of their decisions and actions and it allows us to see a complexity that we recognize in our own world."

For musical director Edward Reichert, his love of Into the Woods runs deep, "It is one of my favorite Sondheim musicals because it resonates with me in so many ways. Themes of family, community, life, love, and loss will be brought to life. Into the Woods has become a timeless classic and we look forward to sharing this fantastical tale with a new generation."

This production will feature the talents of more than 20 musical performance and theatre majors on stage. Behind the scenes, the props, costumes, lighting, and set are all constructed by students and recent alumni under the direction of USM Theatre's skilled faculty.

This kind of community is just what director Elizabeth Carlson feels the play is about, "It's been gratifying to see the way that all the students involved from actors to designers to stage managers have taken responsibility for this show enthusiastically and collectively. I believe that learning to work in community is how we can enact a more just world, which is an idea that lives at the core of this show. You'll see some incredible work, onstage and off, from a group of immensely talented USM students."

Performance Details:

Into the Woods runs March 3-10th. All performances take place on the USM Gorham campus at Russell Hall.

Appropriate for ages 12 and up.

Content advisory: This show contains mild violence, comedic gore, and brief allusion to sex.

Into the Woods

Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by James Lapine

Directed by Elizabeth Carlson

Musical Direction by Ed Reichert

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI)

Sponsored by Norway Savings Bank

March 3-10

3/3@7:00pm

3/4@7:00pm

3/5@2:00pm

3/8@7:00pm

3/9@7:00pm

3/10@10:00am
3/10@7:00pm

Ticket Prices:

$22 for Adults

$16 for Seniors, USM employees and Alumni

$10 for Students/Youth

Special group pricing available. See below for contact information.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit USM Theatre online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225982®id=97&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fusm.maine.edu%2Fdepartment-theatre%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, or call the USM Theatre Box Office at (207) 780-5151.

Those needing special accommodations to participate fully in this program, contact Janice Gardner at (207)780-5289 or janice.gardner@maine.edu. Hearing impaired: call USM's telex / TDD number (207)780-5646




