Theater at Monmouth Presents HAMLET

Theater at Monmouth's What Dreams May Come Golden Anniversary Season continues with Hamlet. Considered one of the most powerful tragedies in the English language, Hamlet is widely regarded as both the best of Shakespeare's works and "the perfect play."

Come see Hamlet's search for answers from Thursday, July 18th at 7:30 p.m. through August 17th including matinee and evening performances on both weekdays and weekends.

In the wake of his father's abrupt death, Hamlet returns home to find his personal and political world turned upside down-his mother remarried, his uncle on the throne, and a world seemingly gone insane. When his father's ghost appears and demands vengeance, the desperate Danish prince must decide: submit or resist. Accept or avenge. Live or die.

The story of Prince Hamlet's search for meaning and justice in a world beyond his control has fascinated audiences and actors alike for more than 400 years. Hamlet rebels against ageism and dogmatic authority while struggling to accept the loss of his father and understand his place in this world.

Of the Mad Men-inspired adaptation, director Dawn McAndrews explains, "Setting the play in the late 50s amidst the corporate hierarchy and gender and race politics of the time supports the play's driving focuses on the dynamics of interpersonal relationships and the tenuous power of the state." In TAM's production, the royal family is inspired by the Johnson Publishing Company whose magazines Ebony and Jet celebrated African American life and culture by portraying black life, refuting stereotypes, and inspiring readers to overcome racial and other barriers to success.

Producing Artistic Director Dawn McAndrews says of the Danish prince, "Although Hamlet might be a terrible CEO, a bad boyfriend, and a sullen and spoiled son, he is also a young man who yearns to do what is right, to live up to the dictates of his father, and remain true to his ever-emerging sense of self." TAM's production delves into the grit of Hamlet's grief by exploring the profound questions we all wrestle with throughout our lives: Who am I? What must I do? How must I act?

Hamlet features Jaron Crawford as Hamlet; Lawrence James* as Claudius / Ghost; Amber Baldwin as Gertrude; Kara Green as Horatio / Player Queen; Mark S. Cartier* as Polonius / Sailor; Robert Najarian* as Laertes / Player King; Robbie Harrison as Rosencrantz; Quinn Corcoran as Guildenstern; Caitlin Duffy as Ophelia / Young Osric. Sets design by Jim Alexander, costume design by Elizabeth Rocha, lighting design by Jennifer Fok, fight choreography by Robert Najarian**, and sound design by Rew Tippin.

Performance Calendar: OPENING 7/19 at 7:30 p.m.; additional performance dates 7/18, 7/27, 8/2, 8/8, 8/13 at 7:30 p.m., 8/4, 8/14, 8/17 at 1:00 p.m., and 7/28 at 7:00 p.m. with Post-Show Discussion.

Classics in Context fulfills our audience's desire for in-depth information on the plays before attending each production. The series will feature four discussions with scholars and artists, focusing on the season's offering. Audience members can attend the post-show discussion with scholars and artists after attending the preview production. For 2019, Classics in Context Discussions will take place following the Preview Performance in July.

Join us at selected weekend evening performances for Post Performance Discussions with the cast and creative team. For 2019, Post-performance Discussions will take place on the following dates: Saturday, July 6 following the performance of Murder for Two, Sunday July 21 following the performance of Merry Wives; July 28 following the performance of Hamlet; August 4 following the performance of Intimate Apparel; and August 11 following the performance of Ken Ludwig's Baskerville.

TAM Season Passes offer up to 25% off the single ticket price and exclusive benefits such as priority seating and free ticket exchanges. Gold, Flex, General, or Senior Passes are available for purchase, so whether you want a ticket for each show or five tickets to one show, there's an option for you. Single tickets for the Summer Repertory and Fall Show are $34 for adults, $29 for senior citizens, and $20 for students (18 and under). Groups of 10 or more can enjoy TAM shows at up to a 20% discount. Groups may also schedule pre or post-show discussions and tours of historic Cumston Hall. Contact the Box Office for more information and to book your group's event.

Educators receive 20% off the general ticket price with a valid photo ID at the Box Office.

For patrons under 30, $10 Rush Tickets are available for up to 20 audience members at each performance in the season excluding the Family Show and Special Events. Sign up by contacting the Box Office, either by emailing boxoffice@theateratmonmouth.org or calling 207.933.9999 when the Box Office opens at 11 a.m. on the day of the show.

Requests made before the Box Office is open will not be processed.

For calendar and reservations, please contact the TAM Box Office at 207.933.9999 or visit www.theateratmonmouth.org.





